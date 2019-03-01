USO Show dazzles crowds and raises cash in Pahrump

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers had the honor of opening the USO Show with the first performance of the evening.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Band got in on the entertaining fun of the USO Show as well, performing a lively tune that had audience members bouncing in their seats.

Pahrump Valley residents were treated to an evening filled with song and dance all laced with patriotism during the 7th Annual USO Show, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Auxiliary.

Reported to be a huge hit, the USO Show drew a crowd of attendees on Feb. 23, with event organizer Linda Wright raving, “We had over 100 in attendance, the largest audience in seven years. The show was huge success. The performers were great!”

There were many acts to take to the stage that evening, including several repeat performers and some first-timers as well. The room was full of energy and enthusiasm as the entertainers serenaded the crowd and the dancers jigged their way across the dance floor.

“It is hard to pick my favorite moment from the show, it was all pretty great,” Wright said following the event. “But I have to say at the end when people that came and saw the show said, ‘Great show and we’re glad we came and can’t wait ‘til next year!’ That’s the best.”

The USO Show may have been an entertaining night of enjoyment but it also served a more specific purpose, acting as a fundraiser to support the local VFW’s veterans’ food pantry.

One of the main missions of the VFW Auxiliary is to give back to former service members, ensuring their needs are met and they are living as comfortably as possible. To this end, the veterans’ food pantry provides food items along with hygiene products and even pet food.

“We raised over $1,600 for the veterans’ food pantry. This will help purchase canned goods and other food throughout the year,” Wright detailed, noting, “We serve on average about 250 veterans and their families every month.”

The veterans’ food pantry can always use additional donations and anyone wishing to help the local veteran population can do so by contributing food items, toiletries, pet food and monetary donations, all of which can be made at the VFW Post #10054 at 4651 Homestead Road in Pahrump. The pantry itself is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I want to say thank you to Saddle West for allowing us to have the show in the event center,” Wright said, expressing her incredible gratitude for those who made the event possible. “Thank you to Pahrump Party Supply and the VFW for selling tickets and to the Pahrump Valley High School band and choir and all the wonderful performers. Thank you also to the Interact Club and PVHS Student Council for helping, as well as to our music man T.J. and crew. See you all next year!”

For more information on the veterans’ food pantry or any VFW Auxiliary activity contact the post at 77-727-6072.

