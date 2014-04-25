Wild West and Acoustic Grass team up for big weekend May 2-4

There will be a change this year to two events which normally happen at different times. The Wild West Extravaganza changed location last year from Saddle West to Petrack Park. This year, another event, the Acoustic Grass Festival, has joined forces with WWE. Both events are set for May 2, 3 and 4.

Among the bluegrass bands performing will be Still House Road, Stuck In Reverse, Out Of The Desert and Wandering Woods. The bluegrass music will be presented in the park the entire weekend. There is always a bit of a jam session, a few contests and raffles which go along with the music and are fundraisers for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10054 on Homestead Road.

The Shadow Mountain Community Players will hold the annual melodrama in the Bob Ruud Community Center. This year’s production is titled ‘’Rowdy Joe and the Lost Prospector’s Mine or Baby It’s Gold Outside,” by M. K. O’Roark.

The melodrama format has changed somewhat as well. The show which begins at 7 p.m., will open the doors at 6 p.m. and Friday’s event tickets are $10.

Saturday night will be a dinner theatre of deep-pit barbecue and fixin’s to accompany the show. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $20 and includes dinner. Doors open for the evening performances at 6 p.m. and the melodrama starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday is a matinee with doors opening at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. starting time. Tickets are available at the library located at 701 East St. or by calling 775-727-6145.

In the arena will be an open youth rodeo as well as the Sin City Mounted Shooters.

The other usual events such as Boomtown, historical re-enactors, children’s games, deep pit barbecue, a Civil War weapons display, the Native American Village and more are still on tap throughout the weekend.

The Pony Express Trail Ride is scheduled for Saturday

An event which may need an explanation is the Great Outhouse Race.

On Saturday, May 3, at 10 a.m. the Great Outhouse Race will charge through the park. Entrants build their own “outhouses” mounted on wheels and push them across the finish line. The design makes the outhouses a bit unwieldy and difficult to steer.

Spokesman Carlton McCaslin said he has signed up quite a few participants, most of them politicians.

Entry forms are available at the library or by calling 775-727-6145.There will be prizes for the fastest entry as well as a people’s choice award.

For more information call 775-209-6731, 714-323-5348 or 775-910-9611. For vendors contact 775-209-3444.

Sponsors for this year’s festival are Nevada State Bank, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, and Shadow Mountain Feed.