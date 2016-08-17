In 2014, Pahrump resident Tina Hildreth had long suffered from a laundry list of maladies and health disorders due mainly to her weight.

Woman loses more than 100 pounds, earns distinctive honor

Hildreth was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure and was constantly taking medications prescribed by her doctor.

She said all of those problems were no longer an issue after she became a member of Pahrump’s chapter of TOPS, or Take Off Pounds Sensibly.

TOPS is an internationally-recognized nonprofit weight-loss support organization, offering an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness by using group support, health education and recognition, which TOPS officials say are key components to successful weight management.

To date, Hildreth has lost more than 116 pounds.

She said she had also dropped several pounds prior to becoming a TOPS member.

“When I joined TOPS, I weighed 296 pounds, but I had lost 30 pounds before I joined the TOPS,” she said. “My sister has been in and out of TOPS and lost most of her excess weight as well by losing 40 pounds.”

Hildreth said there’s no real secret to losing weight as a member of TOPS.

“I just watched what I ate and cut out all of the sugar, sodium and fats,” she said. “Basically, it was just cutting down on food, which is what worked for me. I kind of had an idea of what I needed to do before I join the TOPS.”

Though TOPS is not in the business of selling certain foods, or endorsing products, Hildreth said the program encourages members to choose foods they enjoy, in moderation by using the TOPS meal plan.

Weekly TOPS meetings include private weigh-ins and professionally prepared informational chapter programs.

The curriculum features up-to-date information on nutrition, exercise and healthy lifestyles.

Hildreth said the programs provide members with positive reinforcement and motivation as a method of sticking with food and exercise programs.

“The flexible guidelines help you control calories while eating real food that you make at home or order in a restaurant,” she said. “TOPS also has such a great support group. Everyone has each other’s backs. Everyone goes through hard times and we can all talk about it with each other. TOPS is like a big family.”

As diet and exercise are a big part of any weight loss regimen, Hildreth was forced to cut back on workouts due to problems with her knees.

“I haven’t been able to exercise very much because I have had five knee surgeries,” she said. “I have been going through a lot with my knee but I’m doing much better now. I’m getting ready to have one more surgery because it just doesn’t want to bend.”

During the final 2015 TOPS meeting for the year, Hildreth reached her goal.

She said the only way she’ll maintain her desired weight is simply to stay with the program.

“I felt an unbelievable sense of pride because I’ve been on diets many times, but this was the first time that I reached my goal,” she said. “This is now a life choice for me.”

Additionally, Hildreth and Henderson resident, Bill Ruth were crowned the 2015 TOPS Nevada Queen and King.

The designation recognizes those who have achieved the largest end-of-the-year weight loss total from their starting weight.

“We went to the Aliante Resort in Las Vegas last month when we were both crowned,” Hildreth said. “We had been up for the International title when they sent us to Orlando, Florida for five days. We didn’t win the International obviously, but it was fun. It was also an honor to serve my fellow Nevada TOPS members as their 2015 queen.”

“I am in the biggest group probably in the entire state of Nevada,” she said. “There are three chapters in Pahrump and we are the biggest chapter. Our meetings are held on Friday mornings at 8 a.m. and the weigh-in is from 7-to-8 a.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center.”

As a result of becoming a TOPS member, Hildreth said her life has been transformed.

“I’m now healthier than I have ever been in my life,” she said. “I was a diabetic with high blood pressure and I don’t have either anymore. What’s different with my life now, is that I can breathe, I am managing to keep the pounds off and I no longer have to take medications.”

For additional information on Pahrump chapters call Reatha I. Conte at 702 368-4035, or Christopher Conte at 702 429-2912.

For online information, logon to www.tops.org.