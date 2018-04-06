Divas on a Dime: All we are saying is to give peas a chance

The trees are budding, the grass is springing back to life and in celebration of all things green, we’re going to make Spring Pea Soup.

This is a lovely recipe that just sings of spring. The flavors are rich but still light, creamy but still bright.

The color is spectacular with the mild sweetness of green peas and just a hint of mint. Served warm or chilled, it’s such a versatile recipe. It’s a perfect first course. Perfect served with a salad and a grilled Swiss cheese sandwich for lunch. Wonderful served in small bowls or shot glasses as a party appetizer. Ideal for baby and bridal showers or simply sipping on the patio on a Saturday afternoon.

This soup is easy to put together in less than 30 minutes. Simply sauté, simmer and blend. I prefer to use frozen peas but if you’re fortunate enough to have fresh peas growing in your garden, please use them. I love having frozen peas waiting in my freezer knowing I’m never more than a few minutes away from a crazy delicious, satisfying soup.

The ideal garnish for Spring Pea Soup is tangy Crème Fraiche. But you don’t have to pay gourmet prices for this creamy topping because it’s so easy to make yourself.

Here’s how – mix ¼ cup sour cream with one cup heavy cream in a clean glass jar, covered lightly.I use a mason jar. Let this hang out at room temperature for two to four hours. It will thicken up to the consistency of sour cream when chilled. It’s tangy like sour cream but naturally much sweeter and wonderful spooned over fruit, pies or cobblers, or complementing soups like this.

Spring Pea Soup

What You’ll Need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup celery – minced

¾ cups white onion – minced

2 teaspoon garlic – minced

2 (14 ounce) cans vegetable or chicken broth

2 (14 ounce) bags frozen peas

½ cup mint leaves

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Here’s How:

Place a soup pot on medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion and celery and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant. Add the two cans of broth and heat until simmering. Add the peas. If you’re using frozen there’s no need to defrost. Just dump them in and heat back to a simmer and let it all get cozy together. Add the mint leaves and stir to combine. Smell that!

Add a big pinch of salt and a couple grinds of pepper and give it a stir. Turn off the heat and get ready to puree the soup. If you want completely smooth soup, press the pureed soup through a fine mesh sieve. If you’re using an immersion (stick) blender just pop it in there and go to town. I got pea soup all over my kitchen so be more careful than I. If you’re using a blender, allow the soup to cool a bit and puree in small batches. And if you’ve used a blender, wait for it … imagine whirled peas.

Frugal and Fabulous Food by Patti Diamond from Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Website and blog – www.divasonadime.com Join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.