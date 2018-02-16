Divas on a Dime: Easy DIY egg rolls for Chinese New Year

Happy New Year! Today, February 16, is the Chinese New Year. The Year of the Dog. Unlike our New Year’s celebration, which always happens on December 31, the Chinese New Year takes place on different dates each year because it’s based on the lunar calendar.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times How about a nod to Chinese cuisine to celebrate Chinese New Year? columnist Patti Diamond writes.

Happy New Year! Today, February 16, is the Chinese New Year. The Year of the Dog. Unlike our New Year’s celebration, which always happens on December 31, the Chinese New Year takes place on different dates each year because it’s based on the lunar calendar.

Celebrations typically include Lion Dancers wearing extravagant costumes. The color red dominates, and children are given gifts of money in red envelopes.

Maybe we’re not up to a celebration like that, but how about a nod to Chinese cuisine? I’ve been following a trend in Chinese-inspired cuisine in popular chain restaurants of putting unexpected fillings in eggrolls. One trendy filling is avocado mixed with ingredients brimming with flavor and texture.

Imagine taking a bite of this – the egg roll wrapper is crispy and shatters in your mouth. The filling has the bright Asian flavors of ginger, garlic, cilantro and sesame, the crunch of carrot, sweet onion, water chestnuts and bean sprouts brought together by creamy, buttery avocado, dipped in a sweet chili sauce. OMG!

But you don’t have to go to a restaurant. Make them at home. Avocado egg rolls for the win!

AVOCADO EGG ROLLS

What You’ll Need:

Vegetable oil for frying

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon ginger – paste

1 teaspoon garlic

2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

¼ cup purple onion – diced

¼ cup carrot – finely shredded

1 cup bean sprouts

¼ cup water chestnuts – diced

2 tablespoons cilantro – minced

2 large or 3 medium avocados – peeled and pitted

1/2 teaspoon salt

14 egg roll wrappers

Here’s How:

Heat 1 ½ inches vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Use a deep-fry thermometer to register 350°F. Meanwhile, mix together the first five ingredients, then add the onion. Let this hang out for a minute. Add the remaining ingredients (except the wrappers!) and gently stir until combined.

Now, to wrap. Get a small bowl of water. Working one at a time, place a scant ¼ cup avocado mixture in the center of each wrapper. Dip your fingertips in the water and run them along the edges of the wrapper. Bring the bottom corner of the wrapper tightly over the filling, folding in the sides. Continue rolling until the top of the wrapper is reached. Press edges to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers.

When the oil reaches 350°F, working small in batches, add egg rolls and fry until evenly golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or make the amazing sriracha sauce below.

For Sweet Sriracha Sauce: In a saucepan mix together ¼ cup sriracha, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Bring to a simmer so the sugar dissolves. Cool and serve.

Frugal Festivity contributed by Patti Diamond from Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Website and blog – www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.