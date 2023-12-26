51°F
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Pahrump Community Christmas Dinner

Staff Report
December 26, 2023 - 1:49 pm
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Young volunteers take donations to support future holiday meals in Pahrump.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Guests line up at the free annual Christmas dinner organized by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ham is served to hundreds attend the Pahrump Holiday Task Force dinner on Saturday.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Linda Wright, left, receives the Andre Butch Harper Act of Kindness award from Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone for her help in organizing the annual Christmas dinner. In background, Johnny V performs as Elvis for the holiday crowd.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A family gathers at the Pahrump Christmas meal.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A family gathers at the Pahrump Christmas meal.

Hundreds convened in Pahrump on Saturday to celebrate Christmas with slabs of ham, piles of sweet potatoes, loads of veggies, cranberries, plenty of rolls and desserts.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosted its annual Community Christmas Dinner at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, and it took an army of volunteers to make it happen, organizer Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times.

From decorating to greeting, to serving to cleaning up after the event, volunteers did a run-through on Friday night, to ensure Saturday’s gathering operated smoothly.

In addition to the Christmas meal, local Elvis impersonator Johnny V provided musical entertainment. Santa Claus even stopped by to chat with the children.

In case you missed it, John Clausen crashed the party and snapped these photos for the Pahrump Valley Times.

