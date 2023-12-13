California lottery

49°F
December 13, 2023 - 12:28 pm
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, December 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

The winning numbers were:

14 19 21 32 47 (23)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

