2024 Dark Sky Festival could lure thousands to Death Valley

Staff Report
February 20, 2024 - 6:35 am
 
National Park Service Death Valley National Park has some of the darkest skies in the country and will hold its annual Dark Sky festival March 1-3.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3. This popular event was attended by over 3,500 people last year.

Scientists and park rangers fill the weekend with 32 live presentations, an exploration fair, family programs, telescope viewings and more. The in-person festival programming is a mix of daytime and nighttime activities with events for all ages. Visitors will have the chance to learn about a variety of topics ranging from space exploration to how Death Valley has helped us learn about other worlds.

For the first time in the festival’s 12-year history, Death Valley is excited to host a fully virtual presentation. On Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m., astrobiologist and organic geochemist Dr. Luoth Chou will present “Rock n’ Rover: Exploring Mars and Death Valley with Curiosity”. Dr. Chou will take participants on a journey through the history book of Mars where she will uncover parallels between the red planet and Death Valley. The event will be hosted on Microsoft Live; visit the event calendar on Death Valley’s website (www.nps.gov/deva) for all event details, including the link to join.

Death Valley National Park is excited to host this no-cost event which will connect park visitors with dark skies and renowned specialists and experts,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We hope you can make it out to Death Valley for this family-friendly event.”

The National Park Service hosts the Dark Sky Festival in cooperation with Death Valley Natural History Association, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ames Research Center, SETI, Las Vegas Astronomical Society and California Institute of Technology.

For a full list of programs and lodging options visit the park website: www.nps.gov/deva

