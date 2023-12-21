Winners of the Best Christmas lights in Beatty

See photos of the best decorated house in town.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Many families take advantage of the town's vintage fire truck decked out in Christmas decorations as a backdrop for family photos.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times First place in the residential lighting category of the Beatty Christmas Lighting contest this year went to Wayne Brunell.

BEATTY — The Beatty Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Santa Night at the Beatty Community Center on Dec. 15.

Each season, several children line up with their parents to visit with Santa and to receive an early Christmas gift. There are plenty of Christmas cookies and treats. Besides taking pictures of children with Santa, many families take advantage of the town’s vintage fire truck decked out in Christmas decorations as a backdrop for family photos.

Just before Santa started receiving visitors, the winners of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting Contest were announced. First place in residential lighting this year went to Wayne Brunell with Clay and Agnes Rankin taking second and Mary Parker and Eddie Huffman third. The winners of the commercial lighting contest were the Atomic Inn first, the Happy Burro second, and the Beatty Museum third.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.