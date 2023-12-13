Here’s how much you should tip casino workers

While some visitors for Formula One didn’t tip particularly well when in Las Vegas, it may be because they don’t know how much to pay. Here’s a guide on the best tipping practices.

A dealer works the table as guests play Ultimate Texas Hold’Em at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos are breaking the record for most consecutive months winning more than $1 billion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Casino employees had a feeling of dread when Formula One fans rolled into town in November.

That’s because most F1 fans are from Europe or Asia and Europeans and Asians typically are poor tippers.

It was the same kind of feeling most workers had for Comdex, a computer trade show that first came to Las Vegas in 1979 and grew to have a following of 215,000 attendees in its heyday in the 1990s. Comdex attendees also had a reputation for not tipping.

One of the reasons: Tipping is illegal or discouraged in many casinos outside of the United States and others don’t know how much to give for quality service.

Generally, tips — or “tokes,” as workers call them — go to bartenders, poker table staff, valets, chip runners, dealers at table games, slot machine attendants, cocktail waitstaff and pit managers.

But how much should you pay them?

Casino.org has posted a guide for tipping and it has recommendations for many circumstances:

■ Slots attendants. When a jackpot of $1,200 or more is won, slot machine attendants usually hand-pay the jackpot and provide IRS W-2G forms. Casino.org recommends a minimum of a $20 tip ranging up to 10 percent of the jackpot amount. So for a jackpot of $2,000, tip up to $200. Attendants also are asked to hold slot machines when a player goes to a restroom. For a delay of up to five minutes, consider up to a $5 tip.

■ Table game dealers. At blackjack, consider a few dollars for every blackjack you’re dealt or for winning several hands in a row. On higher-limit tables ($25 or more) offer $5 chips. At blackjack, players often offer up a wager for the dealer by placing an extra chip above the player’s bet. If you win, the dealer wins as well. For blackjack side bets that cash in, 3 percent to 10 percent of the winnings is appropriate.

■ Roulette dealers. Tell the dealer you want to make a wager for them and tell the dealer what it is before the spin. Players also commonly tip 5 percent of roulette winnings.

■ Craps dealers. Players most frequently tip after they’re done playing so they don’t slow the game down. But occasionally, you’ll hear players call out “$5 for me and a dollar for the dealer.” If the roll wins, the player is paid as well as the dealer.

■ Drink servers. The drink waitstaff is commonly tipped $1 or $2 per drink, regardless of whether it’s an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

■ Taxis and ride-shares. Casino.org recommends 10 percent of the fare as standard tip.

■ Casino restaurant servers. Tipping should be similar to those in conventional restaurants with the level of the tip commensurate with the level of service. Generally, servers are tipped between 10 percent and 25 percent of the bill.

