Divas on a Dime: Easy fruit salsa perfect for Cinco de Mayo entertaining

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since Sunday is Cinco de Mayo, here is a colorful salsa that is so easy to make and it’s perfect for all your spring and summer entertaining.

This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo so we’re going to see lots of wonderful themed parties. I’m so excited, I have this recipe I’ve been holding back just for this weekend. Last year, I attended a party and a friend brought a fresh fruit salsa with cinnamon tortilla chips. It was the hit of the party!

However, because that recipe was a bit expensive, I played around with variations to reduce the cost. So, inspired by the best price on strawberries this season, here’s what I created.

This colorful salsa is so easy to make. It’s perfect for all your spring and summer entertaining. It’s a wonderful appetizer, especially with the cinnamon tortilla chips below. It’s also great served alongside fish or chicken.

This recipe contains an optional serrano or jalapeño pepper. I used a finely diced serrano pepper and everyone, even the folks who “don’t do spicy” loved it. Even young children. Optionally, you can omit the pepper altogether if your crowd is mixed. It’s delicious either way.

STRAWBERRY SALSA FRESCA

What You’ll Need:

1 lime – zest and juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons honey

1 large apple – any variety – peeled and diced

1 pound of strawberries – hulled and chopped

1 small shallot – diced

1 serrano or jalapeño pepper – optional

Tortilla chips for serving

Here’s How:

In a large bowl; stir together the lime juice with zest, salt and honey. Set aside. Peel, core and dice the apple. Place apple in the lime and honey mixture, stirring to coat. The lime juice prevents the apple from oxidizing and turning brown. Chop the strawberries and add to the bowl. Finely dice the shallot and toss it in there. Lastly, add the optional pepper, and combine. Adjust the seasonings to your taste.

Serve immediately or let it hang out and marinate for an hour or two. The apple turns pink the longer it sits. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Diva Tip –If you choose to add a pepper and you like the flavor but less heat; remove the seeds and membrane before dicing.

There’s nothing better to accompany this salsa than these divine chips.

CINNAMON TORTILLA CHIPS

What You’ll Need:

10 (10 inch) tortillas

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Cooking spray

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, mix together sugar and cinnamon. Working with three tortillas at a time, spray tortillas on both sides with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides with the sugar mixture. Stack them and cut into eighths with a knife or pizza cutter. Place in a single layer on baking sheets and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until crispy.

Next to pairing this appetizer with a strawberry margarita, I highly recommend pairing this salsa with a dry rosé and your best friends while watching the sunset on the back porch. Now, that’s a celebration.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com