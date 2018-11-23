Divas on a Dime: Love your Thanksgiving leftovers

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Columnist Patti Diamond writes that the recipe is rich with the warming spices of autumn like clove but with turkey, carrot and apples.

Love your Thanksgiving leftovers with this non-traditional soup.

There’s no wrong way to love your leftovers. But if you want to try something unbelievably right this season, try this.

This is my take on mulligatawny soup, a rich Indian-spiced soup flavored with curry and coconut. It’s been a family favorite for many years -undoubtedly, a nod to my British mother and the influence of Indian cuisine in Great Britain.

I love that it uses traditional Thanksgiving ingredients but with an exotic twist. It’s rich with the warming spices of autumn, like clove, but with turkey, carrot and apples. Mulligatawny soup doesn’t usually contain turkey. It’s often vegetarian with lentils or made with chicken or beef. But turkey, not so much. Until now. This is so crazy good, now it should be called Muliga-Turkey soup. And so, it shall be.

There’s so much flavor and texture going on in this soup. Every bite is different. Getting a bite with the sweet-tart crispness from the apple is like finding treasure. The apple totally makes this soup.

The tartness of the apple and acid from the lemon may amplify the mild spice of the curry powder for certain people. You can add a drizzle of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt to mellow the spice. This also adds beautiful pizazz to your presentation, too. Garnish with chopped cilantro and sliced lemon and serve with pita or naan bread for extra happy loved ones.

MULLIGA-TURKEY SOUP

Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 6 to 8 generous servings

What You’ll Need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

¾ cup yellow onion – diced

2 cups carrots – sliced

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped

1 tablespoon garlic – finely diced (more if you love garlic)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons curry powder

½ teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon cloves

6 cups turkey stock OR 3 (14 oz.) cans chicken broth

2 cups cooked turkey, diced – more if you have it

3 cups cooked rice (white, brown or basmati)

1 (14 ounce) can unsweetened coconut cream

¼ cup lemon juice

Cilantro

Plain Greek yogurt – optional garnish

Here’s How:

In a large soup pot on medium-high, heat the oil. Add onion and carrot and sauté for 3 minutes, add the apple and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and pepper and stir. Sprinkle flour, curry, cumin and cloves over the onion mixture and stir to coat all the bits and pieces. Let this cook, stirring frequently for about 2-3 minutes or until the flour begins to smell nutty and the spices are fragrant.

Slowly, add the stock or broth stirring to incorporate. Bring to a simmer for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add the cooked rice, turkey, coconut cream and lemon juice. Bring back to a simmer for about 10 minutes to let everything get all cozy together.

Check seasoning, adding salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls garnished with cilantro and add a drizzle of Greek yogurt or sour cream if desired.

This soup freezes beautifully so you can be thankful for leftover, leftovers all over again, later.

Fabulous Food by Patti Diamond from “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” – www.divasonadime.com Join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.