Divas on a Dime: Special broth described as protein-rich liquid gold

Why is everyone talking about bone broth?

Bone broth is having a moment and for good reason. Turns out Grandma was right. Chicken soup is good for more than the soul. Whether you make it for the health benefits or just to have succulent, hearty broth for sipping or “souping”, bone broth is a kitchen project worth taking on.

Bone broth is one of the most delicious, versatile and cheapest health foods that you can make at home.

Think about it – the ingredients are stuff you usually throw away. It’s practically free. It’s made with bones from chicken, beef, pork and aromatic veggies add to the flavor. You can collect kitchen scraps by saving the bits and pieces left over when you cut up an onion, carrots or celery. Keep them in the freezer until you’re ready to simmer some stock.

Bone broth is prized for its collagen, which is great for the skin and reducing joint inflammation.

The gelatin in bone broth heals the lining of the digestive tract, preventing leaky gut. It’s got large amounts of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus that help our bones grow and repair. Bone broth is rich in glycine, which helps the liver to detox and has also been shown to help improve sleep quality. This nutrient-dense broth this protein-rich liquid gold.

BEEF BONE BROTH

What You’ll Need:

4 pounds beef bones

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 large onion

1 bulb garlic

2 carrots

2 ribs celery

½ tablespoon black peppercorns

Here’s How:

Blanch the bones. Place bones in a large stockpot and cover with cold water. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Drain and discard the water.

Preheat oven to 450°F and place bones on a roasting pan. Roast the bones for 45 minutes to an hour to add flavor and richness to the broth. Fill your stockpot with 12 cups of water. Scrape the bones, browned bits and any liquid into the pot. Add the rest of the ingredients, cover the pot and bring to a gentle boil.

Reduce heat to a low simmer for 8 to 24 hours (or longer!). The longer you simmer the better the broth. You can use a crock pot on LOW for the long simmer. Occasionally skim any foam from the surface with a spoon and discard. That’s just protein but it makes the broth cloudy. When it’s done, remove the bones and veggies and strain the broth through a fine mesh strainer.

Because broth left at room temperature can breed bacteria, cool the broth as quickly as possible then put in the fridge.

I freeze water bottles and place them in the pot to chill without diluting the broth. When cold, remove the solidified fat from the broth.

If you’re doing it right this should be a gelatinous stock. Like meaty jello when it’s cool. Season with salt to taste. It’s ready to sip or as a base for soups, as a cooking liquid for rice and veggies.

Although it takes time, making broth really isn’t that much work. There are lots of good reasons to make this amazing liquid and your taste buds, wallet, and your health will thank you.

