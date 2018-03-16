Divas on a Dime: Super St. Patrick’s Day slider sandwich surprise

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Delicious sliders with pub cheese are the perfect thing to do with the left-over corned beef from St. Patrick's Day dinner, columnist Patti Diamond writes.

Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day!

That means whether you have a drop of Irish blood or not, you get to be an honorary Irishmen for a day. Let’s celebrate! We get to wear green, so the leprechauns don’t pinch us, have Lucky Charms for breakfast, eat corned beef and cabbage, drink dark stout beer and dump stout into everything we cook!

Here’s a delicious way to use any leftover corned beef. Not that that’s ever happened in my household. Doesn’t matter how much I make, it disappears as if by magic. Like leftover wine. What’s that? But surplus corned beef, I guess that’s a thing.

Personally, I’ll cook up an extra point cut (I’ll tell you about that later, see below) just to have these cute little slider sandwiches for lunch. They’re little so you can eat more. Right? And I highly recommend washing them down with a pint of Guinness.

The flavor combination packs a powerful punch for a petite sandwich. You can use any (or all) of a variety of breads. I suggest pumpernickel and rye rolls or some potato rolls (The national vegetable of Ireland! See? A veggie!) or some plain ole dinner rolls. The corned beef is savory, juicy and salty, the pub cheese adds a creaminess and zing from the sharp cheddar and mustard, topped with the crunch and vinegar bite of coleslaw. Each bite is perfection.

But first – what is pub cheese? You’re going to love this! It’s a beer and cheddar cheese spread with a mousse-like consistency, typically served with crackers and veggies or as a topping for sammies and burgers.

Corned Beef Sliders with

Stout Beer Pub Cheese

What You’ll Need:

For the Sliders

Slider size bread rolls

Thinly sliced corned beef

Pub cheese – recipe follows

Coleslaw

Here’s How: Schmear some pub cheese on one side of the roll and top with corned beef. Add a spoonful of coleslaw to the other side of the roll. Make a sammie. Stand back and admire your brilliance. Repeat.

Stout Beer Pub Cheese

What You’ll Need:

2 (8 oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

½ cup stout beer, like Guinness

3 tablespoons stone ground mustard

1 tablespoon green onion, white and green parts minced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar

Here’s How:

In a large bowl, with a hand mixer, whip the cream cheese until fluffy. Add the remaining ingredients except the cheddar cheese and mix together. Now add the shredded cheddar and blend until combined. Serve with dippers of your choice.

Above I mentioned the point cut of the corned beef. Let me elaborate; corned beef is made from the brisket cut of beef. The brisket is divided into two parts, the flat cut and the point cut. Both are brined, hence the term “corned” beef.

The flat cut is more expensive because it’s even-sized and leaner. The point is less expensive, a bit triangular and fattier. I’ll take the point cut every single time. It cooks up juicy and flavorful. And it’s cheaper? Yes! Happy St. Patrick’s Day Divas!

