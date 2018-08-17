Divas on a Dime: You’ll go bananas over this easy dessert

Have you tried this? It’s so simple I can’t bring myself to call it a recipe. With only one ingredient, it’s healthy, inexpensive and practically effortless, so you’re going to want to make it all the time.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Banana soft serve is a frozen treat that’s dairy free, gluten free, fat free, no added sugar, raw and vegan. Totally good for you and very versatile, not to mention delicious!

Here’s what we’ve got – Banana Soft Serve. A frozen treat that’s dairy free, gluten free, fat free, no added sugar, raw and vegan. Totally good for you and very versatile! Plus, it’s delicious! And that’s most important.

You’ve got to love bananas. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and especially high in potassium, bananas are the fruit that makes it easy to eat more fruit.

This soft serve isn’t like chewing chunks of frozen banana. Whipping the frozen banana in a food processor makes it all fluffy and seriously creamy, just like ice cream.

BANANA SOFT SERVE

What You’ll Need:

Bananas – one or two per serving

Here’s How:

Peel and slice the bananas. Place in the freezer until completely frozen.

When you’re ready for dessert, place the desired amount of frozen banana into a food processor and blend. First, it’ll look all chunky and grainy but keep on blending. It’s ready when it has the consistency of soft serve ice cream. Serve immediately to an adoring crowd who will go bananas.

To make healthy chocolate banana soft serve, add one tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa for each banana you’re blending. This is decadent and divine!

Banana makes a perfect base for adding ingredients for endless variations.

You can add strawberries, blackberries, raspberries or a combination. Just add the berries after you’ve blended the banana and give it one more whirl.

Add juicy cherries, peaches, nectarines or plums. Add mini chocolate chips, any kind of nuts. Try adding coconut and frozen pineapple, or lemon zest and blueberries, OMG! Add avocado for a super healthy creamy treat. Peanut butter is a natural with banana. If you happen to have some Nutella in your pantry you must try it with this soft serve. To. Die. For.

Here’s a bonus recipe. Remember chocolate shell? The chocolate syrup that hardens into a crispy shell over ice cream? Well, it’s easy to make at home with only two ingredients.

Place one cup chocolate chips (I love dark chocolate for this because it makes me feel virtuous. Dark chocolate and fruit? Come on!) and two tablespoons coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH in 20-second increments, stirring after each, until completely smooth.

You can also set over a double-boiler and heat, stirring regularly, until completely smooth. Let cool and pour over ice cream and it hardens after a couple of seconds. Store the remainder in a jar for up to a year. Reheat it before each use.

You can make bonbons for an especially elegant treat. Use a melon baller to portion bite-sized scoops and dip them in the chocolate shell. Keep them in the freezer until ready to pop them in your mouth.

Keep a container of sliced bananas in the freezer so you’re only minutes away from a refreshingly decadent yet healthy treat. It’s quite “appeeling.” I couldn’t resist.

Fabulous Food by Patti Diamond from “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” – www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.