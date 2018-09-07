Divas on a Dome: Simple trick to upgrade your grilled cheese game

It’s almost autumn, this means soup weather! Along with soup comes warm, crispy, cheesy, gooey, buttery, toasty, grilled cheese sammies. This is just us living our best lives.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times These warm, crispy, cheesy, gooey, buttery, toasty, grilled cheese sammies are an easy upgrade to your typical inexpensive grilled cheese.

Here’s an easy upgrade to your typical inexpensive grilled cheese. It’s a grilled sandwich with cheese layered between slices of soft white bread using bolillos rolls. I think this may be the perfect use for these rolls.

You’ll find bolillos rolls in the bakery section of the grocery store. These football-shaped soft white bread rolls with a crunchy crust are very inexpensive but so very versatile. You can buy them individually for around 40 cents or even cheaper by the dozen. The shape is perfect for this recipe, but you could use other bread like hoagie rolls if you can’t find bolillos.

If you’re not ready for soup, then hang on to this recipe and remember these are amazing alone or with salad. Really!

GRILLED CHEESE TOASTIES

What You’ll Need:

Softened butter

Garlic powder or blended salt-free seasoning

Bolillos rolls – one for each serving

Slices of cheddar cheese

10-inch bamboo skewers

Here’s How:

Prepare one tablespoon of butter for each sandwich. Blend the softened butter with garlic powder or seasoning. Set aside.

Slice the bolillos roll in half lengthwise (the long way). Next cut slices every inch or so, not cutting through the crust. Use a wooden spoon as a guide. Place the spoon next to the roll to keep you from cutting through the crust. When it’s finished it should look like a fan or an accordion. Next, butter the cut side liberally. If some butter gets in between the slices no one will be mad at you. Place a slice of cheese between each slice in the bread. Now is the cool part; place the bolillo cut side down and insert a skewer along the length of the roll securing the cheese in place. This also acts as a handle to help you turn the skewer while it cooks. Lightly butter the crust of the roll. If you’re in a hurry you can use cooking spray. Repeat for any remaining servings.

Heat a griddle pan or large skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwich and cook for 2 – 3 minutes on each side, brushing each griddled side with more garlic butter as you turn it over.

When you’ve got some nice toasty color on the bread and the cheese is melted you’re done. Remove the skewer and serve.

This technique lends itself to several variations. You can add slices of any deli meat nestled in with the cheese. Vary the cheese, try pepper jack cheese with sliced avocado, ham with swiss, roast beef with provolone or smoked turkey with Monterey Jack.

You can also vary the compound butter. Rather than use garlic you can go sweet with honey mixed with butter for a sweet and savory twist. Or add chili powder and a squeeze of lime or lemon. Italian seasoning and serve with mozzarella cheese.

Few things bring such universal joy as a good grilled cheese sandwich. This is just another way to share the happy. Enjoy!

