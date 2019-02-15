Divas on Dime: Your quick and easy guide to grain bowls

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grain bowls are an economical way to prepare quick, easy and nutritious meals. A virtually endless number of combinations ensures you’ll never get tired of eating the same one.

They’re all the rage and go by many different names – Buddha bowls, bliss bowls, nourish bowls, power bowls, on and on. But what are grain bowls, exactly?

Grain bowls are a complete meal composed of a grain base, greens and other veggies, some protein, a flavorful dressing, and interesting toppings all arranged in a way that’s visually appealing.

Grain bowls are an economical way to prepare quick, easy and nutritious meals. They’re appropriate for breakfast, lunch or dinner. A virtually endless number of combinations ensures you’ll never get tired of eating the same ol’ grain bowl.

How to make a great grain bowl:

Greens – Start with a giant handful of greens. Spinach, kale, arugula, and mixed spring greens are my current favorites, but any leafy green works.

Grains – Add ½ to one cup cooked whole grains to your salad foundation. Any whole grain you like, such as brown rice, quinoa, wheat berries, barley, farro, or amaranth. You can cook up a different batch of grains each week. Use some and freeze the surplus for effortless variety in the upcoming weeks.

Dressings – I know this seems backward but when you dress the grains and greens before you add the other goodies, the dressing is evenly distributed throughout the whole bowl. A squeeze of lemon or simple vinaigrette dressings are perfect or use your favorite bottled salad dressings. Alternatively, a dollop of salsa, hummus or plain Greek yogurt adds variety.

Beans or Legumes – Add in ½ cup of cooked beans or legumes. Packed with protein and fiber, dry beans are most affordable, but if you’re using canned beans, just drain and rinse them before using them. Try chickpeas, great northern beans, black beans or lentils.

Veggies and Fruits – Top your bowl with the crunch and color of chopped veggies and fruits. For veggies think of tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, mushrooms, carrots, you name it! Don’t forget about roasted and cooked veggies, too. Like sweet potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roast butternut squash. Many bowls benefit from a juicy burst of fruity sweetness, especially breakfast bowls. Enjoy chopped apple, pear, citrus, berries, grapes. Try dried fruit for a little chewiness.

Proteins – While beans and some grains offer complete proteins, boost your bowl by adding hard-boiled eggs, sliced deli meats, tuna or other seafood, chicken, steak, anything you desire. A perfect use for leftovers!

Healthy Fats – For flavor, texture and staying power, add healthy fats to your bowls. Ingredients like nuts, seeds, any kind of cheese, and of course – avocado belongs everywhere!

The easiest way to cook grains – Boil them like pasta. (I’m a rebel, I know.) Simmer the grains in a good amount of well-salted water, periodically taste as they cook until they are the right texture, al dente. Then drain them in a fine-mesh strainer. For fluffiest grains, spread cooked grains on a baking sheet and refrigerate them, uncovered, to let them cool and dry out a little.

Now, go mix and match those greens, grains and goodies! See you next week!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com