Las Vegas musical duo to perform in Pahrump

Those looking for a night of live music, dancing, and a ton of fun, may want to head on over to the Pahrump Nugget this evening, as the musical duo STEFnROCK are set to perform.

As stated on the pair’s social media page, Stefani Savage grew up in North Hollywood, where she began playing guitar at age 5.

“She did her first gig at her high school dance, then ventured out into the Hollywood scene, playing in an original band at venues such as the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, the Troubadour, the Roxy and other hot spots around Los Angeles,” according to the website. “Her main influences were Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart and other classic groups from the 80’s. Her vocal power and range enables her to cover those powerhouse female singers.”

Rocky Jackson, on the other hand, also grew up in Los Angeles, mainly around the South Bay area.

“His dad bought him a guitar in Tijuana sometime after his mom died in 1968,” the website noted. “He has played for more than 30 years, with influences from the early rock era of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and even country music legend Hank Williams Sr. He has written more than 400 songs, including “Something Ain’t Right,” recorded by the Leatherwoods.”

STEFnROCK was formed when Savage and Jackson met at an open mic event at the Cellar Lounge in Las Vegas back in September of 2012.

“Both had been without a group for some time,” the website stated. “Playing together, with a newfound musical synergy, the duo started playing out and landing gig after gig.”

As stated on the Golden Casino Group’s Facebook page, the pair are known for their fun, live shows.

“Each of them are artists, but together the voices and instruments blend making the sum much greater than the parts,” the post stated. “Rocky’s leads complement Stefani’s acoustic and their voices enable them to cover strong male and female vocals, with Stefani adding harmonica to the act. STEFnROCK have built a solid following, having well over 10,000 Facebook fans, as well as playing more than 200 gigs a year.”

Tonight’s performance runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Those attending must be at least 21 years of age.

The Pahrump Nugget is located at 681 Highway 160.

