List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities.

Live Music

• SUNDAYS

Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY NIGHTS

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Karaoke

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night but Tuesday night, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

Art Exhibits

• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Cityscapes” through June 19.

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “People: Figures and Portraits”, through June 29.

• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Floral” through April 27.

MISCELLANEOUS

• Biz Expo

Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pahrump Nugget Event Center, over four dozen area businesses, participating.

• Amargosa Days

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, parade, arena events, vendors, food, carnival, gun show and more. Amargosa Community Park, Amargosa Valley. For more information call 775-372-5459.

• Dessert Auction Fundraiser

Friday, 5:30 p.m., at J.G. Johnson Elementary, 900 Jackrabbit St., PVHS music department is trying to raise funds for upcoming trip to Hawaii to perform at the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. For more information call Suzanne at 307-221-0177.

• Accordion performance

Friday, 2 p.m., at Pahrump Community Library, Sgt. Dan, “The Accordion Man”, performs polkas, waltzes, old favorites, free.

• Art in the Garden

Sunday, 3-6 p.m., local artists working, tables with information on gardening in the desert and other subjects, at the Cooperative Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., presented by the Master Gardeners of Pahrump.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

