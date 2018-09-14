List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities, including music.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Mystery Dinner Theatre

The Shadow Mountain Community Players’ production of “Who Poisoned His Meatball,” Friday and Saturday, Nevada Treasure RV Resort, tickets $25 and can be purchased at the Pahrump Library, Nevada Treasure RV Resort, or by calling 775-727-6145. Groups of six or more must reserve a table. Doors open at 6 p.m., the meal is served at 6:30, show begins at 7 p.m.

• Cocktails and Canvas fundraiser

Cocktails and Canvas will have a special paint and wine event to help raise funds for Relay for Life, Sanders Winery, Sunday, Sept. 16, Activities start at 11 a.m., painting will begin at 12:30 p.m., snacks and raffles, cost is $40 and you must sign up in advance to ensure enough supplies. Call Laurie at 775-209-6200.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “America the Beautiful”, through Sept. 7.

• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Fall Harvest,” through October 26.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook, the Pahrump Arts Council presents the works of Cheryl Tocco, through Sept. 28.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com