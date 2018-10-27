List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities, including music.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Beatty Days Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all day, live music, chili cook-off, classic car show, bike show, parade, vendors, food; go to www.beattynevada.org for complete schedule of events.

• Senior Center Monster Mash

Halloween dinner and dance 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, $15 per person includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, and libations, and music by DJ Deanna O’Donnell, raffles, costume contest, Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., for more information contact Anne at 727-5008.

• Halloween bash

Saturday night, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 6th annual Halloween Bash, costume contest, dance contest, karaoke, drink specials, the Bounty Hunter, 680 S. East St.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents the works, “Out of This World,” through November 30.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “From the Sea,” through November 20.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump arts Council presents the works of Bruce Horvath through December 14.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com