List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Thirsty Baybz perform at the Pahrump Fall Festival in Petrack Park on Saturday, Sept. 23. The band played a variety of music, including classic rock songs.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Town Christmas tree decorating

Bring the whole family down to the Pahrump Nugget parking lot on the corner of highways 160 and 372 on Saturday, Nov. 24 and help to decorate the town Christmas tree. Coffee and pastries will be served. The fun starts at 10 a.m.

• Tree lighting ceremony

The town tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. Carolers will be there and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be also be stopping by for a visit.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents the works, “Out of This World,” through November 30.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Fantasies and Dreamscapes,” through January 29.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump arts Council presents the works of Bruce Horvath through December 14.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Landscapes,” through Jan. 25.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com