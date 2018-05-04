List: Pahrump entertainment guide

May 4, 2018 - 7:00 am

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities.

Live Music

• SUNDAYS

Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY NIGHTS

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Karaoke

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night but Tuesday night, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

Art Exhibits

• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Cityscapes” through June 19.

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “People: Figures and Portraits”, through June 29.

MISCELLANEOUS

• Wild West Extravaganza

Friday, noon -8 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. -6 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrack Park, parade, youth rodeo, outhouse races, bluegrass music, vendors, entertainment.

• Grand Opening Party

Saturday, live music from Incognito from 5:30-7:30 p.m., jam session with Out of the Desert from 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Cinco de Mayo specials, The HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com