Musical duo entertains Pahrump crowd

The Pahrump Nugget was teeming with fans of Las Vegas musicians StefnRock earlier this month.

The duo, Stefani Savage and Rocky Jackson, had audience members on their feet dancing to tunes that spanned the decades, much by way of requests during the Feb. 15 performance.

“This was a lot of fun and it was a very relaxed show with no pressure,” Savage said. “We never have a set list because we just do whatever anybody wants us to do musically. We never really know what we are going to do when we perform. We just kind of figure out the room and see what everybody wants. Within the first half-hour we get people who come up and start making requests. It’s great.”

Savage noted that she began playing music at a very young age.

“I got my first guitar when I was 5 years old back in the 70s,” she said. “That’s when I discovered Linda Ronstadt and then from there, I discovered Heart, Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar. It’s basically all of the great female singers. I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember.”

Additionally, while living in Southern California, Savage said she was privileged to have performed at several historic venues back in the 80’s and 90’s.

“I played in an original band at venues like the Whiskey A Go Go, the Roxy, the Troubadour, and Gazzari’s, which isn’t even there anymore. It was a lot of fun and it was back in the pay-to-play era.”

Savage and Jackson actually met during an open mic night at a venue in Las Vegas called the Cellar Lounge on Sahara Avenue.

She noted both partnered performing a classic Beatles song from 1970.

Interestingly, the duo opened their Pahrump Nugget performance with that same ballad, much to the delight of crowd.

“We sang “Let it Be” and it turned out pretty good,” she said. “Me and Rocky played out here about a month or so ago. I’m trying to get us out here more often because they seem to like us here, and we like it here. It’s a nice venue.

“We both played about three hours. Tonight we played with a full band, but usually we perform as a duo, a majority of the time. When we are a duo, we rarely even take a break because we just play straight through, but that’s kind of asking a lot of the other musicians here. We hope to come back out to Pahrump sometime soon.”

