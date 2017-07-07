Pahrump area entertainment guide

Live Music
THURSDAY – SATURDAY
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
Karaoke
• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, 727-6072.
• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Tuesday and Saturday, Rock Star Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Thursday and Saturday, 7 to midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, 2030 W. Bell Vista, 727-1100.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Thursday, 7 p.m., Karma’s Saloon, 2730 N. Blagg Road, 727-3820.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
• Sunday, Monday, Thursday and every other Saturday with Batman, 7 p.m. to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday with the Lovely Ivoree, 7 p.m. to close. Friday nights with Kelli &Alicia, 8 p.m. to close – JD’s Bar and Casino 2730 N. Blagg Road.
Ladies Night
• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
Art Exhibits
• Bank of America, “Landscapes.”
• Nye County Courthouse, desert landscapes, by local artists.
MISCELLANEOUS
• Movies in the Park
Saturday, showing “Sing”, free, starts at 8 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park.
• Bette, Liza and Judy
Saturday, Sheri Rae Parker as Bette Midler, Suzanne Goulet as Liza Minelli and Denise Rose as Judy Garland, in one show, tickets $25, doors open at 6, show at 7:30 p.m., Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, call 775-727-3780 for reservations.
• Moose donation dinner
Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., spaghetti dinner and ice cream social, proceeds to benefit Special Olympics, Moose Lodge, 1100 East Second Street.
• Open Jam
Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Open Mic
Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com