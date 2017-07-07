Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes visitors to Pahrump along Highway 372. According to tourismmeansmore.com, 487,500 Nevadans or almost 30 percent of the state’s workforce are employed in the tourism industry. Tourism makes up 13 percent of Nevada’s gross domestic product, the website’s data showed.

Live Music

THURSDAY – SATURDAY

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Karaoke

• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, 727-6072.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Tuesday and Saturday, Rock Star Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Thursday and Saturday, 7 to midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, 2030 W. Bell Vista, 727-1100.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Thursday, 7 p.m., Karma’s Saloon, 2730 N. Blagg Road, 727-3820.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

• Sunday, Monday, Thursday and every other Saturday with Batman, 7 p.m. to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday with the Lovely Ivoree, 7 p.m. to close. Friday nights with Kelli &Alicia, 8 p.m. to close – JD’s Bar and Casino 2730 N. Blagg Road.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

Art Exhibits

• Bank of America, “Landscapes.”

• Nye County Courthouse, desert landscapes, by local artists.

MISCELLANEOUS

• Movies in the Park

Saturday, showing “Sing”, free, starts at 8 p.m., Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

• Bette, Liza and Judy

Saturday, Sheri Rae Parker as Bette Midler, Suzanne Goulet as Liza Minelli and Denise Rose as Judy Garland, in one show, tickets $25, doors open at 6, show at 7:30 p.m., Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, call 775-727-3780 for reservations.

• Moose donation dinner

Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., spaghetti dinner and ice cream social, proceeds to benefit Special Olympics, Moose Lodge, 1100 East Second Street.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com