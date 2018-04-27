Spring concert features Pahrump’s High Desert Chorale

The Pahrump Arts Council presented the High Desert Chorale annual spring concert on Thursday, April 12 in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The High Desert Chorale is shown performing on April 12 in Pahrump Valley High School. The group is under the direction of Ginger Forbes.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times “It’s a Wonderful World” was the theme of the High Desert Chorale's annual spring concert April 12. This year's performance was in Pahrump Valley High School where the group was under the direction of Ginger Forbes.

Organizers announced that under the direction of Ginger Forbes, “It’s a Wonderful World” would feature songs old and new, celebrating the colors of life and renewal.

Admission was a $5 donation or non-perishable food items that will be distributed to a local food bank.

The High Desert Chorale traces its roots to 2003.

“Many of our members hadn’t sung since high school, some had never sung in choirs,” organizers said. “We have enough members with experience to help keep the rest of the choir members singing the right notes.

“We give two concerts a year, one in early April and one in early December to start off the Christmas season,” organizers said. “We have sung a variety of literature, semi-classical choral works, folk songs, traditional songs, pop songs and novelty songs in our (15) years of existence.”

For information on the Pahrump Arts Council, call 775-751-6776.