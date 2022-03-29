1 dead after rollover crash on U.S. 95

A white box truck was traveling southbound when it drifted onto the dirt shoulder, according to reports from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred along U.S. 95 near mile marker 47 in Nye County on March 17.

According to reports from the Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene where upon arrival, it was determined that a white box truck was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons the vehicle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the truck rotated counter-clockwise and subsequently overturned.

“The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the crash report stated.

The report went on to state that the crash marked the Nevada Highway Patrol command’s sixth fatal crash for 2022.