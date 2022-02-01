60°F
News

1 transported to hospital after reported stabbing

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2022 - 4:33 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Authorities are investigating a stabbing which took place along the 1300 block of S. Meier late Sunday evening Jan. 30. One person was transported to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a reported stabbing along the 1300 block of South Meier Street late Sunday, Jan. 30.

Authorities haven’t released descriptions or identities of those involved in the incident, but at least one person was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown.

This story will be updated.

