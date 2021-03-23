$100,000 in Raiders sponsorship contest

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders have partnered to bring one small business a large amount of exposure.

Small businesses in Nevada and Utah are eligible to enter a contest to secure a single-season sponsorship agreement that is valued at $100,000.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the community,” said AFCU president and CEO, John B. Lund. “Many mom-and-pop shops have been rocked by the pandemic. They deserve to be highlighted now more than ever. AFCU is honored to team up with the Las Vegas Raiders to recognize the contributions of small businesses through this innovative, entrepreneurial-themed program.”

The sponsorship, offered to the winner of the “Small Business Showcase,” includes signage inside Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital promotions on the Raiders’ website and mobile app, tickets to the home game and more.

Businesses with an annual revenue of less then $10 million are eligible to enter the contest.

“Many members of Raider Nation operate small business and we are grateful for their entrepreneurship,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The showcase will not only support a winner but will also bring focus to the importance of small businesses in Nevada & Utah”

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of AFCU and Raiders representatives and community/business leaders. Entries are due by March 31, and the finalists will be selected by May 2021.

“Businesses will be evaluated on how they represent their city, how they currently give back to the community, and how this opportunity will assist in the successful execution of their business plans,” a joint release states. “If COVID-19 limitations and operational protocols provide, finalists will be invited to showcase their businesses at a private event held at Allegiant Stadium for final consideration.”

Winners will be announced on www.americafirst.com/raiders.

To enter, participants must visit www.americafirst.com/raiders, and provide their contact information and a short profile about why a sponsorship would help their business.