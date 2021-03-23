67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

$100,000 in Raiders sponsorship contest

Staff Report
March 22, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for ...
The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for players use at Allegiant Stadium starting with the inaugural home game Monday night on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders have partnered to bring one small business a large amount of exposure.

Small businesses in Nevada and Utah are eligible to enter a contest to secure a single-season sponsorship agreement that is valued at $100,000.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the community,” said AFCU president and CEO, John B. Lund. “Many mom-and-pop shops have been rocked by the pandemic. They deserve to be highlighted now more than ever. AFCU is honored to team up with the Las Vegas Raiders to recognize the contributions of small businesses through this innovative, entrepreneurial-themed program.”

The sponsorship, offered to the winner of the “Small Business Showcase,” includes signage inside Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital promotions on the Raiders’ website and mobile app, tickets to the home game and more.

Businesses with an annual revenue of less then $10 million are eligible to enter the contest.

“Many members of Raider Nation operate small business and we are grateful for their entrepreneurship,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The showcase will not only support a winner but will also bring focus to the importance of small businesses in Nevada & Utah”

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of AFCU and Raiders representatives and community/business leaders. Entries are due by March 31, and the finalists will be selected by May 2021.

“Businesses will be evaluated on how they represent their city, how they currently give back to the community, and how this opportunity will assist in the successful execution of their business plans,” a joint release states. “If COVID-19 limitations and operational protocols provide, finalists will be invited to showcase their businesses at a private event held at Allegiant Stadium for final consideration.”

Winners will be announced on www.americafirst.com/raiders.

To enter, participants must visit www.americafirst.com/raiders, and provide their contact information and a short profile about why a sponsorship would help their business.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug.6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Nevada AG: $45 million settlement in opioids lawsuit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with a major consulting over its role in the state’s opioid epidemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccine alongside frontline grocery store work ...
Nevada surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nevada as of Thursday.

 
Legalized gambling in Nevada marks 90 years
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although gambling has been around much longer, brought to the Silver State by prospectors seeking their mining fortunes, legal gaming got its official start in 1931.

(Getty Images)
Lawmakers try again to decriminalize traffic offenses
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers are making another attempt to decriminalize more minor traffic offenses with a bill that looks to have a better chance of passage this year than similar efforts in prior years.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a ...
Nye County awarded environmental workforce development grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a post-COVID-19 world in which millions of jobs have been lost, unemployment has become a point of major concern, with communities across the United States struggling to adjust to the drastic changes that have taken place over the last year. Many of the jobs that have been lost will not return, leaving the people who once held them with no choice but to turn their sights to another career path. While this, too, may prove difficult, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to make the effort of a career shift a just bit easier, awarding millions in Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant funding to communities all around the country.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump will be ...
COVID Prayer Service set for Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The one-year anniversary of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada has come and gone, leaving many to reflect on the turbulence, horror and shock of all that has happened over the past 12 months. The pandemic has left no corner of daily life untouched, causing disruption and chaos for many, but perhaps one of the hardest hit segments of society has been those who reside in nursing and assisted living communities.

Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jo ...
Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.