1099 forms due for businesses on Feb. 1

Staff Report
January 20, 2021 - 8:47 am
 
Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions made to qualifying charities during 2020. The maximum above-the-line deduction is $150 for married individuals filing separate returns.

The Internal Revenue Service reminded businesses and other payors that a revised 1099-MISC and a new 1099-NEC must be furnished by Feb. 1, 2021.

The 1099-MISC form was redesigned this year to accommodate the new 1099-NEC form, according to the IRS.

The 1099-MISC must be filed with the IRS by March 1 or March 31, if filing electronically.

The IRS states, “Form 1099-NEC is a new form for tax year 2020 for nonemployee compensation of $600 or more to a payee. This form should be filed with the IRS, on paper or electronically, and sent to recipients by Feb. 1, 2021.”

No 30-day automatic extension exists for the 1099-NEC form.

THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Supporters of President Donald Trump argue with supporters ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Tell the truth, and shame the devil
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election are not harmless, and will cause more mayhem if people around the nation fail to accept the truth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hard Luck Castle is a fortified four-story, 22-room, 8,000- ...
Modern castle in Esmeralda County has a buyer
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Hard Luck Mine Castle in Esmeralda County has entered into escrow, Brian Krueger, a senior vice president with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and the agent selling the property, said.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS schedules opening of tax season for Feb. 12
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.

Getty Images Vision 2021 is a statewide event with a statewide focus. This year’s primary ke ...
UNR forum to examine state’s business outlook
Staff Report

The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, will host Vision 2021: The Nevada Economic Forecast on Friday, Jan. 22 as part of the college’s continued efforts to support the growth of the state’s economy.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Reads is a program of Nevada Humanities and is made ...
Nevada Humanities announces two memoirs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities has announced it has selected two memoirs — “Miracle Country: A Memoir” by Kendra Atleework and “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil — for its statewide 2021 Nevada Reads program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Jan. 18, this photo shows the site at wh ...
Circle K construction continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, progress is being made and development undertaken, with one example of the continual drive to push forward despite enormous challenges to be seen right here in Pahrump.