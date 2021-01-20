1099 forms due for businesses on Feb. 1

The Internal Revenue Service reminded businesses and other payors that a revised 1099-MISC and a new 1099-NEC must be furnished by Feb. 1, 2021.

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions made to qualifying charities during 2020. The maximum above-the-line deduction is $150 for married individuals filing separate returns.

The Internal Revenue Service reminded businesses and other payors that a revised 1099-MISC and a new 1099-NEC must be furnished by Feb. 1, 2021.

The 1099-MISC form was redesigned this year to accommodate the new 1099-NEC form, according to the IRS.

The 1099-MISC must be filed with the IRS by March 1 or March 31, if filing electronically.

The IRS states, “Form 1099-NEC is a new form for tax year 2020 for nonemployee compensation of $600 or more to a payee. This form should be filed with the IRS, on paper or electronically, and sent to recipients by Feb. 1, 2021.”

No 30-day automatic extension exists for the 1099-NEC form.