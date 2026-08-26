$10k up for grabs at the upcoming Rotary Extravaganza

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club's $10,000 Extravaganza gives people the chance at $10,000 which, in 2021, was won by Sherry Starbuck. She has since joined the club and says she used much of that cash to support area causes. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

At last year's Rotary Club $10,000 Extravaganza, Trish Rippie was the big winner, with club past president Barbara Thompson displaying that winning ticket at the peak of event's celebration. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club's annual $10,000 Extravaganza is set for October and tickets are currently on sale, giving residents the opportunity to support a local nonprofit and the chance at taking home the huge cash prize. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Preparations are underway for the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser of the year and this October, one lucky winner will be thousands of dollars richer. But residents won’t have a chance at the cash unless they act fast, because there are only a limited number of tickets available for the club’s annual $10,000 Extravaganza.

“We’re getting close to 40 years with this event,” Rotary Club Past President Barbara Thompson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s something like 38 or 39 years now and it’s just a really great event. Our club is entirely volunteers and all of the money we make on the Extravaganza goes right back into the community. So, you can support a great cause and have the chance at winning $10,000!”

Tickets for the Rotary Club’s $10,000 Extravaganza are $100 each. This gives the purchaser one entry into the drawing for the grand prize and allows for two guests. In addition to the regular ticket, guests will also have the option to have dinner for $30 per person, which must be paid prior to the event.

“And we only sell 350 drawing tickets, so the odds of winning are much, much better than going to a casino,” Thompson added with a chuckle. “You can buy as many drawing tickets as you want and you do not have to be present to win!”

As for the evening’s activities, Thompson said the event will include a silent auction, many door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The dinner menu will include mesquite-grilled chicken topped with bruschetta, carved roast beef, mixed vegetables, baked potato, tossed green salad and assorted cheesecake.

“And we’re having entertainment done by a young ladies’ dance group, they’ll be doing a few numbers during dinner for us. We’ll also be making a donation to their group to thank them for the performance,” Thompson detailed.

Each year, the $10,000 Extravaganza not only boosts the lucky winner’s pocketbook, it rakes in thousands of dollars for the Rotary Club itself, providing this nonprofit with critical funding to continue its philanthropic work in the community.

“We do a ‘Together We Read’ program for pre-K kids, we do a U.S. Constitution contest for middle school students, we do scholarships for our high schoolers, we do teacher mini-grants,” Thompson explained of the club’s efforts. “In conjunction with the NyE Communities Coalition, we give a chunk of change out to help families in need at Christmastime and we host the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony every September. We do as much as we can with the financial resources we have.”

Thompson said the club is also aiming to get back into doing something that was once a big part of the group, building wheelchair ramps for locals in need.

“That’s something that is so near and dear to my heart. I’ve probably been on 50 builds over the years and when we weren’t able to do them anymore, it just left a hole in us,” Thompson remarked. “But we’re going to attempt to go back into doing that. We think we’ve got enough people who’ve been around a while who can help figure it out and some younger people who have joined who can handle the hard labor!”

The Rotary Club’s $10,000 Extravaganza will be carrying on the fun surrounding America’s 250th birthday, with the theme of “Celebrating USA”, so everyone is encouraged to wear their best red, white and blue, patriotic attire. The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 inside the Saddle West Showroom. Tickets are $100 for two attendees, with dinner an additional $30 per person.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call Rotary Club President Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328, Rotarian Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104 or Thompson at 775-764-0681. More on the club can also be found at PVRotaryClub.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com