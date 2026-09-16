CD4 congressional candidate Cody Whipple speaks in Pahrump

The small business owner and rancher discussed his congressional bid at the Nye Couny Republican Club’s luncheon last week.

"I’ve been coming here [to Pahrump] my whole life, so coming here as a nominee is a different change but I’m still the same guy that grew up in Lincoln County, Nevada," said Cody Whipple, the Republican nominee for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I made Rebel Communications, and I knew that that was a way that I could help first responders,” Cody Whipple told the audience, the Republican nominee for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Cody Whipple, the Republican nominee in this year's contest for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District, spoke at last week's Nye County Republican Club luncheon. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“The campaign is going very well, mainly because we had such a great primary that we were able to take our lessons learned there and apply them to the general,” said Cody Whipple, the Republican nominee for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Cody Whipple, the Republican nominee in the race for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District, spoke in Pahrump last week.

“I know the voters here in Pahrump real well. I know their issues,” Whipple told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s always good to come back and see the faces, see what’s changed. I’ve been coming here my whole life, so coming here as a nominee is a different change but I’m still the same guy that grew up in Lincoln County, Nevada. I just get the opportunity to try to represent them. So it’s important work for me.”

Whipple’s visit to Pahrump on Wednesday, Sept. 9 was for the Nye County Republican Club’s luncheon series, where the U.S. House hopeful was its featured speaker. Whipple is running against the incumbent Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford.

“The campaign is going very well, mainly because we had such a great primary that we were able to take our lessons learned there and apply them to the general,” Whipple said after speaking to the audience. “How important door knocking is, how important phone banking, some of the material, some of the ads, things like that, that we’ve really put out there and how they resonated with Lincoln County, Nye County, Clark County. So we’ve learned a lot and we’ve implemented it and we plan to win this race on November 3rd. We know what it takes.”

At the beginning of his remarks, Whipple spoke about his background as a fourth-generation Nevadan, small business owner and rancher.

“Growing prosperity by connecting Nevadans … What does that mean?” Whipple explained. “Well, I’m a cattle rancher but when you grow anything, it takes some time. You’ve got to be able to cultivate. You’ve got to be able to harvest. Then the prosperity thing is, we all have got to benefit. Then connecting Nevadans, I’m a communications expert. I connect Nevadans. So not only do I want you to grow prosperity, but I want to connect us all up so we can enjoy it together.”

Whipple then discussed the 9/11 terrorist attacks and how after that September day 25 years ago, he was driven to create his communication network business.

“I made Rebel Communications, and I knew that that was a way that I could help first responders,” Whipple told the audience. “By the mid-2010s, we’re putting a full-blown network all over Nevada … That was one thing that I really held dear to my heart, is that if I can help first responders stay safe on highways, when they go into schools, when they go into buildings, I will be doing my job.”

Whipple concluded the talk by making his congressional campaign pitch to those in attendance.

“My ability to work for Nevada, and when I win this election, this is why I’m going to be a good congressman for you,” Whipple said. “I know how a steak gets on your plate. I know how your cell phone works. I’ve raised a family right here. I know how important education is.”

Forty-two people attended to listen to Whipple last Wednesday. Notables present included Republican nominee for District 4 Nye County Commissioner Debra Thomas, Nye County sheriff candidate Dan Pineau, former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, incumbent Area V Nye County School Board trustee Chelsy Fischer, former Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox, Independent American Party District 4 Nye County Commissioner candidate Anthony Greco and former Nye County Commissioner Cameron McRae.

Nye County Republican Club board members were also present at last week’s luncheon, including President Joe Burdzinski, Vice President Kaye LaPointe, Secretary Liz Herring, Events Director Stacie Hiebert and Assistant Director Richard Bushart. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Deacon Rick Minch led an invocation at the lunch.

For more information about Cody Whipple’s bid for Congress, visit codyk4congress.com.

Visit nyecountyrepublicanclub.com to learn more about the Nye County Republican Club.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com