Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The atmosphere at the 2025 Grape Stomp was filled with excitement and laughter as teams competed against one another in a bid to extract as much juice as they could during the Grape Stomp competition. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Blackout Poetry event at the Pahrump Community Library from 1 to 3 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Caffeinated Crafters” monthly gathering of knitting, crochet, stitchery and assorted handwork enthusiasts meet on the second Thursday of the month at Caffé Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information please contact Tina at 702-326-9080.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m., 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “You do not need to be a star to shine on this stage.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Grape Stomp at Charleston Peak Winery Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The competing teams will be squishing the sticky fruit, as you enjoy live music, wine and beer tastings, food trucks, and local vendors. Tickets start at $5 for admission only, or paired with six tastings priced at $25.

The Soroptimists of Pahrump Valley are hosting a Bunco Night at the NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Soups, salad, and dessert will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Contact Marisa at 209-769-1555 or email her at noni95@sbcglobal.net to purchase tickets. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U.S. of A is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a meal of mesquite-grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue.” For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 October 16 to 17, including Trunk or Treat Friday the 16th. Central headquarters will be at Saddle West, 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Registration cost is $75. Consult www.SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

Shine up your fine ride, then decide. Knights of Columbus car show at Our Lady of the Valley on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or Lakeview Car and Bike Show Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Mike with the Knights at 310-721-0772, or Joe with Lakeview at 775-209-5818.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.