NEVADA VIEWS: The truth about Nevada’s abortion ballot question

Question 6 would jeopardize existing laws and prohibit new ones that voters on both sides of the abortion issue support, including health and safety laws that protect women.

Question 6 is a proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution that would establish an unlimited right to abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. It would enshrine unregulated abortion in our state constitution, making Nevada one of the most dangerous pro-abortion states in the nation. The amendment language is misleading, and its proposed outcomes are dangerous. And if we get it wrong, it’s almost impossible to fix.

Here’s what Question 6 would do.

The proposal threatens parental rights. By using “all individuals” instead of “women,” (“all individuals shall have a fundamental right to abortion …”) any girl under the age of 18 could have an abortion without her parents even knowing.

The ballot question puts women at risk. Question 6 would jeopardize existing laws and prohibit new ones that voters on both sides of the abortion issue support, including health and safety laws that protect women. After passing a similar constitutional amendment, Michigan quickly repealed informed consent laws and state licensing and inspection requirements for abortion facilities.

Women will also be at risk when state and local jurisdiction zoning laws and health regulations are deemed interference.

The proposal also eliminates licensed physician requirements. Current Nevada law requires a licensed physician perform all abortions. The amendment references only “healthcare practitioner,” a term in Nevada law (NRS 439A.0195) that includes nurses, psychologists, medical laboratory technicians and other non-doctors who would be allowed to perform abortions.

In addition, current law allows abortion up to 24 weeks. The amendment will remove this bright line and will allow abortion up to nine months with no doctor or hospital requirement. Dangerous for the mom, deadly for the almost-born baby.

The ballot question gives abortionists the sole discretion to decide viability. Women seeking an abortion don’t see their OBGYN or family doctor. They go to abortion practitioners. This ballot initiative gives power to abortion practitioners, who may not even be licensed doctors, to decide whether a baby is “viable.”

If Question 6 does not pass, a doctor-performed abortion would still be legal in Nevada up to six months and after six months in a licensed hospital to protect the life or health of the mother. Current laws that protect the safety of women would remain in effect and can’t be changed.

In addition, miscarriage care or ectopic pregnancy treatment will not be denied if Question 6 fails. Question 6 will have no effect on the care a pregnant woman receives in an emergency. Women can always receive necessary and timely lifesaving medical treatment, including in Catholic hospitals. No law restricts this care in Nevada.

Question 6 doesn’t simply restore Nevada back to when Roe v. Wade. Nevada has permissive abortion laws that were unchanged by the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Question 6 goes dangerously beyond what was permitted in the Roe v. Wade ruling and what a majority of Nevadans want. It would eliminate important health and safety measures that protect women, remove parental notification for any minor seeking an abortion and allow for abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy.

No on Question 6.

Melissa Clement is the executive director of Nevada Right to Life. For more information on this issue go to defeatsix.com.

This column originally published at lvrj.com.