Veterans Banner Program readying for another round

Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces are encouraged to apply for the Nye County Veterans Banner Program, which is aimed at providing a visual display of appreciation for the service and sacrifices of America's military. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Banners honoring Nye County veterans hang from the light poles that run along Calvada Blvd. and around the Calvada Eye in Pahrump, as well as at the William P. Beko Justice Complex in Tonopah. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This October, the Nye County Veterans Banner Program will begin accepting applications for the next round of banners to be displayed along Calvada Blvd. and around the Calvada Eye. All current and honorably discharged military service members who have resided in the county are eligible for nomination. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In an effort to recognize and show appreciation for members of the U.S. military, eight years ago Nye County launched its Veterans Banner Program and it’s nearing the time for another change of the faces featured on these patriotic salutes to service, with the application period for the program set to reopen this October.

“The Veterans Banner Program was created to honor Nye County’s past and present service members for their service to our country,” information on the program reads. “The banner acts as a symbol of our gratitude that pays tribute to the commitment and courage displayed by individuals that have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and encourages a new generation to provide service to their country.”

The Nye County Veterans Banner Program officially launched in 2018, following an effort led by former Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky. With a desire to create a program to visually display the local gratitude for the men and women who have taken on the duties of military service, Borasky brought the concept of a banner program to Ron and Debra Wright. Not long after, in 2017, the two ultimately took it to the Veterans Finance Committee. That committee, which had been established that same year, is dedicated to identifying projects to utilize the money in the Nye County Veterans Services Fund, revenues for which come solely from the licensing of brothel workers in the county. The committee seized the opportunity to support the program and when it went before the Nye County Commission in late 2017, it was quickly and unanimously approved.

In March 2018, the first round of banners were installed around the Calvada Eye and they continued to hang with pride until they began to show the wear and tear that comes with sun and weather. That was when a second application period was opened and a new set of banners were then installed in 2021. The program also expanded to the northern end of the county, with banners placed at the William P. Beko Justice Complex in Tonopah. Another round of new banners featuring area veterans were placed in 2024 and the fourth set will be going up next year, following the upcoming application period and selection process.

Veterans and current military service members can begin submitting applications on Thursday, Oct. 1.

In order to be eligible, the nominee must be a current or former resident of Nye County, alive or deceased, who is actively serving in or was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force. Applications must include a copy of the nominee’s DD214, applicable discharge information or, for those on active duty, their military ID card, along with a photo 5 inches by 7 inches or larger or with a digital resolution of 300 dpi [dots per inch] or higher.

All applications must be submitted by the nominee themselves or their closest living relative.

Applications can be picked up at the Nye County Administration Offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100 or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah, beginning Oct. 1. Applications will also be available online at NyeCountyNV.gov on Oct. 1 and must be submitted no later than 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Applications, supporting documentation and photos can be dropped off at the Nye County Administration Offices in Pahrump or Tonopah or emailed to NyeAdmin@NyeCountyNV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com