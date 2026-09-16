Dan Pineau continues campaign for sheriff with complimentary coffee

“I’m transparent. I’m honest. I’m a 28-year resident of Nye County,” Pineau said on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Our Place Coffee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

During the event, Pineau spoke with attendees while they waited in line to place drink orders. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“It’s a really good feeling that the citizens are trusting me to possibly be the next sheriff,” Dan Pineau said on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Our Place Coffee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dan Pineau, the challenger in the Nye County sheriff race, offered free coffee to residents over the weekend. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Coffee was on Dan Pineau over the weekend, the challenger in this year’s race for Nye County sheriff.

“It’s a really good feeling that the citizens are trusting me to possibly be the next sheriff,” Pineau told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The event was two-fold, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, where the first 25 people each morning received drinks at Our Place Coffee courtesy of Pineau.

“[I held this event] so the public can come in, ask me any questions that they would like to [and so] I could notify them of some of the plans that I’m going to do when elected,” Pineau explained on Saturday morning.

At 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Pineau conversed and mingled with attendees at the local Pahrump coffee shop.

“[I’m hoping for] a lot of people coming in, wanting to get to know me, ask questions on the future of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and what I’m going to implement when I get elected,” Pineau said on the first day of free coffee.

By 8 a.m. on Saturday, a line of approximately 11 people stood in line ready for coffee. Pineau greeted each person, took photos, and chatted with residents while they waited to place their order.

“It’s looking really good. A lot of great positive feedback,” Pineau elaborated about his bid for top lawman. “It’s looking very well. A lot of support.”

Pineau’s law enforcement background includes previously working for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, then becoming a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and later supervising drug court in the Silver State’s Fifth Judicial District Court for Nevada Parole and Probation.

“I’m transparent. I’m honest. I’m a 28-year resident of Nye County,” Pineau said. “I really just want to concentrate on the safety, re-engaging with the youth, crack down on drugs, repeat offenders, crimes against our children, protect our children in schools, and treat all of Nye County fairly. That’s within every community and with inside the sheriff’s office as well.”

Pineau is running against the incumbent, Sheriff Joe McGill, who is seeking a second term. In June’s four-person nonpartisan primary for Nye County sheriff, Pineau placed second behind McGill. Since no one secured more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright in June, both McGill and Pineau advanced to a general election matchup as the top two primary vote-getters.

For more information about Dan Pineau’s campaign for Nye County sheriff, visit dan4nyesheriff.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com