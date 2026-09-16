August sees decrease in active registered voters

The Secretary of State’s Office said the reduction was ‘largely due to list maintenance.’

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“The decrease in active registered voters is largely due to list maintenance activities," the Nevada Secretary of State's Office wrote in Sept. 2 press release. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

August's active registered voters saw a decrease from July's number, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's Office. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

At the beginning of this month, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported a decrease of active registered voters in August compared to July.

The state’s total number of active registered voters now is 2,062,136, a reduction of 50,130, or -2.37 percent.

“The decrease in active registered voters is largely due to list maintenance activities and often occurs ahead of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) 90-day quiet period before an election, which prohibits routine list maintenance activities until the election is over,” the Secretary of State’s Office explained in a Sept. 2 press release.

The voter decreases included Nonpartisans by -2.30 percent (18,791), Democrats by -2.43 percent (14,168), Republicans by -2.24 percent (13,003), Independent American Party members by -3.11 percent (2,657), Libertarians by -3.40 percent (479) and a compilation of other minor political parties by -3.24 percent (1,032).

The 2,062,136 active registered voters in the Silver State are made up of 796,805 Nonpartisans, 569,337 Democrats, 568,665 Republicans, 82,903 Independent American Party members, 13,620 Libertarians and 30,806 members of other minor political parties.

Voter registration can be done, updated or canceled at vote.nv.gov.

For more information about how Nevada maintains its list of registered voters, visit nvsos.gov/elections/voters/voter-roll-maintenance.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com