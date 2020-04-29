84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

14 recover from COVID-19 in Nye County

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 28, 2020 - 11:14 pm
 

Nye County reported more than a dozen people within the county as recovered on its online tracker as of Tuesday.

Nye County reported a total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 on its online tracker with 14 people listed as recovered.

Pahrump has had a total of 29 COVID-19 cases with 10 people recovered. Four of those cases were reported by the county on Monday.

Two reported cases have occurred in Beatty and Amargosa Valley with both of those patients recovered, according to the tracker.

Also, two out of the four people in Tonopah that tested positive this month have recovered, according to the county’s tracker.

Two of the cases reported over the last several weeks in Pahrump are staff members at the Nye County Detention Center and one employee at the Nye County School District.

A sheriff’s office patrol deputy was reported as positive though it was later stated that the test results were inconclusive.

The patrol deputy was on home quarantine as a result of symptoms and was not at work the week of April 20, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Boruchowitz said in a video statement in mid-April.

According to the latest information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Nye County, approximately 765 tests have been reported to the county. This information is obtained from the state and private clinics, according to the county’s online tracker.

In Clark County, the latest numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District this week show a total of 3,314 cases, with 163 reported deaths. As of April 21, the Southern Nevada Health District had marked 1,963 people recovered in Clark County, or 61%.

Statewide, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the number of positive cases stood at 4,805, resulting in 219 deaths, according to a state report. Of the more than 4,800 cases in Nevada, the 30-39 age range has the highest percentage (17%). The 40-49 and 50-59 age ranges both matched, with each making up 16% of the total number of statewide cases, a total of 32%. The 60-69 age range made up 14% of the Nevada cases, as did the 20-29 and 70 years of age and older category.

The less than 10 years of age made up 2% of the cases with 4% in the 10-19 age range. The not reported category made up 1% of the Nevada cases.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 3,793 people have tested positive within Clark County. Of that, nearly 64% (2,414) have recovered, the health agency reported on Tuesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, over 1 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with nearly 115,000 people recovered and 57,812 have died from the virus in the U.S. as of Tuesday.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, over 3 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and over 215,000 people have died globally.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
Feedback sought for transportation projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtua ...
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

Getty Images The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early ...
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.