14 recover from COVID-19 in Nye County

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, are where residents are directed for drive-up COVID-19 testing in Pahrump.

Nye County reported a total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 on its online tracker with 14 people listed as recovered.

Pahrump has had a total of 29 COVID-19 cases with 10 people recovered. Four of those cases were reported by the county on Monday.

Two reported cases have occurred in Beatty and Amargosa Valley with both of those patients recovered, according to the tracker.

Also, two out of the four people in Tonopah that tested positive this month have recovered, according to the county’s tracker.

Two of the cases reported over the last several weeks in Pahrump are staff members at the Nye County Detention Center and one employee at the Nye County School District.

A sheriff’s office patrol deputy was reported as positive though it was later stated that the test results were inconclusive.

The patrol deputy was on home quarantine as a result of symptoms and was not at work the week of April 20, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Boruchowitz said in a video statement in mid-April.

According to the latest information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Nye County, approximately 765 tests have been reported to the county. This information is obtained from the state and private clinics, according to the county’s online tracker.

In Clark County, the latest numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District this week show a total of 3,314 cases, with 163 reported deaths. As of April 21, the Southern Nevada Health District had marked 1,963 people recovered in Clark County, or 61%.

Statewide, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the number of positive cases stood at 4,805, resulting in 219 deaths, according to a state report. Of the more than 4,800 cases in Nevada, the 30-39 age range has the highest percentage (17%). The 40-49 and 50-59 age ranges both matched, with each making up 16% of the total number of statewide cases, a total of 32%. The 60-69 age range made up 14% of the Nevada cases, as did the 20-29 and 70 years of age and older category.

The less than 10 years of age made up 2% of the cases with 4% in the 10-19 age range. The not reported category made up 1% of the Nevada cases.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 3,793 people have tested positive within Clark County. Of that, nearly 64% (2,414) have recovered, the health agency reported on Tuesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, over 1 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with nearly 115,000 people recovered and 57,812 have died from the virus in the U.S. as of Tuesday.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, over 3 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and over 215,000 people have died globally.

