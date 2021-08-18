76°F
1st round of modified business tax refunds sent to businesses in Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2021 - 3:19 am
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City.

The Nevada Department of Taxation has sent out the first round of refund checks to businesses that paid a tax recently struck down by the state’s Supreme Court as being unconstitutional.

Some 22,621 taxpayers who paid a higher tax rate due to the passage of Senate Bill 551 during the 2019 legislative session were refunded $3.06 million, which includes interest, in the first round of refunds. SB 551 was rejected in mid-May as being unconstitutional.

“The refunds are for quarters ending Sept. 30, 2019 through March 31, 2021, for general businesses, financial institutions, and mining,” the Department of Taxation said in a release.

SB 551 extended an existing business tax in the 2019 legislative session without a two-thirds majority in both houses.

Democrats argued at the time that the tax could be extended because the state wasn’t creating a new tax, just extending an existing tax.

The court disagreed in a suit brought by Republicans, after the two-thirds majority wasn’t reached in the Senate, only in the Assembly.

How businesses get their return

Under state law, the Department of Taxation requires that the agency verifies that a credit is valid prior to sending out a refund.

In light of this, taxpayers must bring their account up to date before a refund can be issued.

Nevada law also requires that if any debt is on an account, a credit must first be used to satisfy that debt before the amount can be refunded.

Bring account up to date

Taxpayers can bring their account up to date. If a taxpayer has a delinquent tax return, including sales/use tax, modified business tax, commerce tax or excise tax, they should file those returns by mail or at https://tax.nv.gov/OnLineServices/Online_Services

No refunds will be issued to taxpayers with a delinquent return. Taxpayers should also update their address online or by calling the Department of Taxation’s call center at 866-962-3707.

The next round of refunds is scheduled for September.

Taxpayers who believe their account is up-to-date but do not receive a refund check in the next 10 days, should contact the Nevada Department of Taxation.

