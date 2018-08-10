2 dead after separate Nevada motorcycle crashes

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the deaths of two motorcyclists in recent days.

An NHP news release stated the first crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m., on August 1, along U.S. 95 near mile marker 91 in Nye County.

The deceased, according to the release, was identified as Gordon Felix, 73, of Goldfield, who was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson three-wheeled trike northbound near mile marker 91, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the desert terrain.

“The motorcycle struck an embankment, ejecting the rider,” the release noted. “The rider was pronounced deceased on scene. It is unknown if impairment was a factor. The driver was wearing a DOT approved helmet.”

The second crash, according to the NHP, occurred on Friday, August 3, just after 7:30 p.m., when the rider of a red 2016 Suzuki Bandit motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 160, north of Mount Potosi Canyon Road.

“For unknown reasons the motorcycle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound travel lanes,” the release stated. “The motorcycle went off the roadway and struck the west side guardrail, ejecting the rider. This crash remains under investigation.”

The release went on to state that the rider, identified as 55-year-old Douglas Jett from El Mirage, Arizona, was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas where he was pronounced deceased.

He too, was wearing a DOT approved helmet, according to the NHP.

The crash marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 40th fatal crash resulting in 50 fatalities for 2018.

