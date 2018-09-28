2 Nye County women vying to be on magazine covers

Time is winding down for two Nye County women looking to land on the cover of two different nationally circulated magazines.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Jessica irelan Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Sydney Sargent is hoping to land on the cover of Inked Magazine through a contest by the publication.

Also, Abri Perchetti, a Tonopah native and part of the family that owns the Clown Motel, is vying to get on the cover of Maxim Magazine through the Maxim Cover Girl competition, where she is competing against hundreds of other women from across the globe.

The first round of voting was set to close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27 for Maxim’s contest; Perchetti is currently No. 1 in her group.

Inked Magazine’s first round of voting ends Oct. 2.

Both Perchetti and Sargent could also win thousands of dollars in prize money should they make it to the cover.

Sydney Sargent

Sargent is a Pahrump resident and is an esthetician by day. She is currently in second place in her group right now, she said.

She said this is her first run in the contest.

Sargent said since she got her first tattoo she’d wanted to be in the contest and figured now was a good time. She got her first tattoo when she turned 18, about 10 years ago.

Sargent has been enjoying the process so far, she said.

Sargent returned to Pahrump about seven years ago. She went to high school in Pahrump and then headed to Virginia to attend school.

Over the last year alone, Sargent estimated she has gotten about 10 tattoos and has plans to get more in the future.

Abri Perchetti

Perchetti, who currently lives in Southern California, is a native of Tonopah and is a graduate of Tonopah High School.

Perchetti has done modeling in the past, she said.

“Through social media, I’ve been able to connect and work with several brands and photographers, but this would be my first time working with a magazine!” she said.

Perchetti said she never had any aspirations to model for Maxim previously.

“However, when I found out that I was selected to compete to be on the cover, I knew it would be an amazing opportunity. I told myself I had nothing to lose and decided to go for it!” she said in an email.

The Culver-Stockton College graduate currently works as a microbiologist in California, where she moved to in February. She obtained her bachelor’s of science in biological chemistry in 2017.

The top prize is $25,000. Should Perchetti win, she said she would use a portion of the money to fund a volunteer trip abroad.

“I studied abroad in Belize while in college and we helped out a local school there,” Perchetti said. “It was one of the best and most humbling experiences of my life so doing something like that again would make me really happy. I would also donate some of the $25,000 to a human sex trafficking charity.”

Some of the money would also go to pay off her student loans.

Perchetti has also made great strides as a runner. She ran competitively from middle school and into college.

In her high school years, she won two state championships in track and field and got the school record for the one-mile and two-mile, she said.

In college, Perchetti began running long-distance races.

“I hold the cross-country 5,000 meter school record, the 5,000 meter and 3,000 meter records for indoor track, and the 5,000 meter outdoor record,” she said.

Perchetti was asked how the contest was going for Maxim.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have so much support this early on in the competition and obviously first place isn’t a bad place to be sitting, but there’s a long way to go so we will see!” she said.

How to vote

Public voting is being done online for each contest.

To vote for Perchetti, head to bit.ly/2DyJvYQ. To view other contestants, head to MaximCoverGirl.com. Voting is free and can be done once daily for Facebook users.

Voters can also donate to Homes for Wounded Warriors, which works to assist injured veterans, and gain extra votes. A $1 donation equals one vote.

To vote for Sargent, head to bit.ly/2NKUTWj. Other contestants can also be viewed at InkedCover.com. Daily voting is free.

Contestants are divided into groups for the first round in both competitions. In the first round, and in several future rounds, the number of women in each group will be reduced.

Several more rounds are set to occur for each publication’s contest through 2018.

For Maxim, six rounds of voting through Oct. 25 is set to occur. Round two voting will begin on Thursday (today) after the first round closes. The voting rounds remain open for roughly a week and reduces the number of contestants again. That process continues until one group winner is chosen. After that, there is a wildcard round, semi-final and then the final round.

Inked has a similar set of parameters. For more information, head to InkedCover.com/rules

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com