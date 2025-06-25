2025 fireworks show could be last for Petrack Park

The darkness of the sky the evening of July 4 will give way to the glitter of light as Zambelli Fireworks hosts yet another Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show, with the first of the bombs to go off around 9 p.m. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Each year, thousands of people descend on Petrack Park for the local fireworks show but 2025 may be the last year this park is used for that purpose, with more construction resulting in concerns about the insurance needed to host the event. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Petrack Park will be filled with the boom and crackle of colorful fireworks during the 2025 Pahrump fireworks show, brought to the valley by the town of Pahrump, Zambelli Fireworks and several sponsors. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 53rd Annual Pahrump Fireworks Show will take place at Petrack Park on Independence Day, Friday, July 4 and this event regularly draws thousands to the area each year. Residents and tourists alike pack both the park and surrounding parking lots to view what is widely considered one of the best fireworks show in Southern Nevada. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Independence Day is little more than a week away and the talented crew with Zambelli Fireworks is readying for another dazzling pyrotechnic display in the skies above Petrack Park — and it may just be the final time that this centrally-located venue is used for the town’s fireworks show.

“Simply because of the structures being built off Basin Avenue,” Zambelli pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien explained for the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday, referring to several new homes that are under construction just west of the park. “Our insurance most likely won’t approve of that site anymore, once they see the updated plans. The contract with Zambelli for this year’s fireworks show was already initiated before those houses were built, or close to it.”

O’Brien noted that there will be a fire engine situated next to the buildings that are under construction, as an added safety measure for the 2025 event.

The town of Pahrump’s fireworks show represents over five decades of tradition and Zambelli has long been a part of the spectacle that many agree is among the best that can be found in Southern Nevada. Taking on the role of lead pyrotechnicians for the show once more will be O’Brien and his father John, both of whom spend a huge amount of time prepping for the show.

“My father and I wanted to come back for another year on behalf of Zambelli Fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday once again with everyone. This show — just like years past — is months in the making. We want to bring you our best, as with previous years,” O’Brien said. “And I hope we accomplish that. It will be memorable!

“Our theme for the 53rd Annual Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show is ‘Happy Birthday America’ and this year’s show is made possible by many generous sponsors and partners,” O’Brien continued. “These include the town of Pahrump, KNYE Radio, Westfield Jewelers, Valley Electric Association, Friends of Gregory Hafen and Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Artesian Cellars, Rent 2 Go, Our Place Coffee House, The Wine Down, Snowden’s Landscape, Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and the O’Brien family. Thank you to all sponsors, without you this show would not be what it is!”

As for where the town of Pahrump will hold its future fireworks shows should Petrack Park prove to be no longer suitable, O’Brien said the Pahrump Fairgrounds, where the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site is already located, is one possibility. However, he added that this would depend on whether that location would be ready for such a large event by July 2026.

The 53rd Annual Freedom Festival Fireworks Show is slated for Friday, July 4 at Petrack Park, located at the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The first of the shots will begin rocketing skyward at 9 p.m.

“What makes this show special to us is the history and heart we have for our hometown. So, bring your friends and family — but please no dogs or fireworks in or around the park. And make sure to stay hydrated. Hope you enjoy the show!” O’Brien enthused.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com