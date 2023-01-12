$2M alloted to help Nye County businesses with pandemic relief

The deadline to apply for the grants is Jan. 15.

Nye County is now accepting applications for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Small Business Grant Program.

For Fiscal Year 2023, Nye County has allocated $2 million in ARPA funds to assist local small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Grant awards have been made available for small business and nonprofits that are independently owned and operated with fewer than 30 employees. The initial application period is through Sunday Jan. 15.

“If you were in business prior to March of 2020 and are still in business today, visit the Nye County website by going to the finance department ARPA tab to review the policy to see if you are eligible,” county officials advised. “Businesses can request a grant for 20 percent of expenses reported on the most recent federal tax return. This is a reimbursement grant that can be used for operational expenses starting from Jan. 1, 2022.”

Additional information can be found on the county’s webpage which includes a step-by-step video guide on how to apply.

Those who have any questions can contact the grants team at grantsadministrator@co.nye.nv.us

Information can also be obtained by calling (775) 751-7091.

