News

4 teens arrested at Pahrump Fall Festival with guns, drugs

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 29, 2022 - 1:30 pm
 

Four teens were taken into custody for allegedly bringing weapons and drugs on the grounds of the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said deputies who were patrolling the fall festival on Friday, Sept. 23 were notified about a teen who had reportedly threatened another with a firearm.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects in the carnival area, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies approached the juvenile males, they took off on foot, and a foot pursuit ensued,” Boruchowitz said. “During the foot pursuit, the juvenile males discarded backpacks they had in their possession.”

Boruchowitz said the deputies eventually located and apprehended the teens and secured their backpacks.

“Ultimately, deputies recovered three firearms from the backpacks with the serial numbers removed as well as narcotics,” according to Boruchowitz. “Four juveniles ages 14 to 16, were arrested and were turned over to juvenile probation, and ultimately booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.”

The identities of the teens were not released.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

