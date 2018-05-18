41 in Pahrump earn degrees, certificates from Great Basin College

The Great Basin College in Pahrump hosted its commencement ceremony this month at the Valley Electric Conference Center.
A total of 41 degrees and certificates were awarded to students located in Pahrump, the college said in an announcement publicizing the event.
Awards include 27 associate degrees, five bachelor’s degrees, and seven certificates. Two Alternative Route to Licensure education graduates also were among those who were recognized May 12.
Dr. Tom Waters was the commencement speaker. Great Basin College President Joyce Helens attended the ceremony.
Plans also called for the Pahrump campus to celebrate its Associate of Applied Science nursing graduates on May 11, for the AAS Nursing Pinning at the Valley Electric Conference Center.