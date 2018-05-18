41 in Pahrump earn degrees, certificates from Great Basin College

The Great Basin College in Pahrump hosted its commencement ceremony this month at the Valley Electric Conference Center.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 graduates of Great Basin College are shown May 12 at Valley Electric Association's Conference Center in Pahrump. A total of 41 degrees and certificates were awarded. - May 12, 2018 Great Basin College Graduation, Graduate procession

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Great Basin College graduation in Pahrump was held May 12 at Valley Electric Association's Conference Center. Here is a look at the graduates.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin College President Joyce Helens attended the ceremony in Pahrump on May 12. Here, she is seen speaking at the event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Tom Waters was the commencement speaker at the Great Basin College commencement ceremony on May 12 in Pahrump. In all, a total of 41 degrees and certificates were awarded.

The Great Basin College in Pahrump hosted its commencement ceremony this month at the Valley Electric Conference Center.

A total of 41 degrees and certificates were awarded to students located in Pahrump, the college said in an announcement publicizing the event.

Awards include 27 associate degrees, five bachelor’s degrees, and seven certificates. Two Alternative Route to Licensure education graduates also were among those who were recognized May 12.

Dr. Tom Waters was the commencement speaker. Great Basin College President Joyce Helens attended the ceremony.

Plans also called for the Pahrump campus to celebrate its Associate of Applied Science nursing graduates on May 11, for the AAS Nursing Pinning at the Valley Electric Conference Center.