43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

5 injured in Death Valley crash

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A head-on collision in Death Valley injured five, moderate to major. All the injured parties were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley on Dec. 30, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, Bishop area.

According to the release, “Takumi Sagawa of Hokkaido, Japan, was driving a Kia Optima westbound on California State Route 190, east of Mesquite Dunes parking lot entrance at approximately 50 MPH. At the same time, Xiaomin Deng of Sammamish, WA, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on California State Route 190 at approximately 55 MPH.”

Sagawa crossed the double yellow lines and entered the eastbound lane, which was in the direct path of Deng, according to the release.

“Deng attempted to avoid the collision; however, the front of the Kia struck the front of the Malibu in a head-on collision,” the release stated.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff and guests belt out a rendition ...
Pahrump Senior Center hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve party
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Senior Center was awash with New Year’s Eve hats, tiaras and other party essentials as staff and guests celebrated “Noon Year’s Eve” on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The event, which included a health discussion, was sponsored by Senior Care Plus, P-3 Medical Group and Your Insurance Agency.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt unloads various food ...
Pahrump Salvation Army rolls out new food program
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s Salvation Army unveiled a new supplementary food program for area senior citizens this past fall.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, courte ...
“Lock-down” rule for courtesans removed from Nye County code
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When the initial draft of the most recent changes to Nye County Code Title 9 was proposed late last year, the inclusion of an expanded “lock-down” rule for the courtesans elicited instant indignation among those who work in and support the brothel industry.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley who is seeking the Republican nomination ...
Dr. Joseph Bradley to host “Eat and Greet,” at Pahrump Senior Center
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As an associate member of the American Psychological Association, Dr. Joseph J. Bradley over the years, has consulted with legislators and individuals within the justice system while teaching hundreds of doctors, nurses, therapists and counselors how to better understand and successfully treat addiction, according to his website.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Thinkstock The state’s unemployment rate is 4 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from October ...
Nevada jobs are up, unemployment rate down
Staff Report

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s November 2019 economic report, employment in Nevada is up 5,800 jobs over the month and up 36,900 over the year.