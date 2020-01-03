5 injured in Death Valley crash

A head-on collision in Death Valley injured five, moderate to major. All the injured parties were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley on Dec. 30, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, Bishop area.

According to the release, “Takumi Sagawa of Hokkaido, Japan, was driving a Kia Optima westbound on California State Route 190, east of Mesquite Dunes parking lot entrance at approximately 50 MPH. At the same time, Xiaomin Deng of Sammamish, WA, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on California State Route 190 at approximately 55 MPH.”

Sagawa crossed the double yellow lines and entered the eastbound lane, which was in the direct path of Deng, according to the release.

“Deng attempted to avoid the collision; however, the front of the Kia struck the front of the Malibu in a head-on collision,” the release stated.

