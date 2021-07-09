50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

“We are pleased to announce the upcoming grants programs,” Nevada Arts Council Executive Director Tony Manfredi said in a news release. “These programs strengthen Nevada’s creative communities, which is vital to the state’s economic health and the quality of life of our residents.”

One of the grant programs under the American Rescue Plan includes the American Rescue Plan Grant for organizations. Under this grant, amounts range from $2,000 to $17,000 for Nevada incorporated nonprofit arts organizations, with a purpose to help them rebuild. The application period for this grant opened on July 1 and closes on July 23.

The other grant is the American Rescue Plan Grant for individual artists. These grants are $1,000 for non-student Nevada residents that are age 21 and older. These grants provide project-based support.

The individual grants will have two cycles: In Cycle A, the application period opened on July 1 for projects between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. In Cycle B, applications will be available on Dec. 1 for projects that will occur from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022.

The arts council also has several other grant opportunities ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.

The Nevada Arts Council also will be taking applications for the following grants:

■ Arts Learning Project Grant, offering $3,500 to organizations and public institutions to support arts learning activities for grades pre-kindergarten through 12, and lifelong learning.

■ Folklife Community Grant, providing grants of up to $1,500 to Nevada incorporated nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of $30,000 or less.

■ Folklife Artist Grant, $1,500 grants to individuals to support the work of master folk and traditional artists.

■ Project Grant for Organizations, offering grants up to $5,000, with a one-to-one cash or in-kind match, to Nevada incorporated nonprofits to support arts and cultural projects that impact the community.

Artists and groups on the Nevada Arts Council’s Artists in Schools plus Communities Roster are eligible to apply for the Arts Learning Express Grants, which supports Nevada artists providing educational experiences.

In addition, artists who applied for the Arts Fellowship Grant and Folk Arts Fellowship Grant in Fiscal Year 2021 can re-apply for the grant, as the program was suspended in Fiscal Year 2021. Only those who applied in Fiscal Year 2021 are eligible for this grant. Organizations that received an Operating Support Grant in Fiscal Year 2021 are also eligible to apply for a two-year extension.

For an overview of the Nevada Arts Council Fiscal Year 2022 grants, head to nvartscouncil.org/grants/grant-offerings