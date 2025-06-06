A new queen will be crowned tomorrow night

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Pageant is set for Saturday, June 7 and current queen Debbie Forrest, center, will hand over the title to one of this year's five contestants. Contestants include Denise Gohlson, left, Carolyn Buckley, second from left, Mercedes Kennedy, second from right, Diane Sauter, right, and Mary McRory, not pictured.

Who will claim the crown and become the next Ms. Senior Golden Years USA?

It won’t be long before residents know the answer to this question, as contestants in this year’s Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant are ready take to the stage to showcase all they have learned over the last few months.

Set for tomorrow night, June 7 inside the Saddle West Showroom, the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant will feature five fabulous ladies, Carolyn Buckley, Denise Gohlson, Mercedes Kennedy, Mary McRory and Diane Sauter.

With a focus on cultivating not only poise and grace but inner-beauty and community activism, each year the pageant contestants are asked to select a platform to pursue. Throughout its decades-long history, the pageant has helped with the development of all kinds of different concepts and programs that continue to touch the community today.

Contestant No. 1, Buckley is focusing on bringing attention to a particular organization that has had a profound impact on her life.

“While I was trying to get services and care for my husband, who was suffering from the effects of Agent Orange, the Fisher House Foundation was a great help to me,” Buckley explained. “This is a foundation that builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. Unfortunately, most people in Pahrump don’t know about the services they offer. My platform will be to raise awareness of this establishment and all it can offer to our veterans and their families.”

With a nonprofit of her own already in operation, Contestant No. 2, Gohlson, wants to expand her efforts to include an after-school program for the valley’s youth.

“With the help of my nonprofit group GypZes of Water Rock, I plan to initiate an after-school pantomime workshop,” Gohlson stated. “The program will support the Nye County Core Education Mission by addressing dropout rates and enhancing academic performance through personalized learning. My group will offer a holistic approach to learning, employing creativity, artistic expression and community engagement. We hope to foster a love for learning that extends across all subjects and strengthens community ties through collaboration.”

Kennedy is Contestant No. 3 and her platform centers on something that can be of great benefit to many, young and old – financial education for future homebuyers.

“I plan to host a series of free seminars/tutorials that will provide practical education on key topics, such as understanding the process of buying a home, understanding mortgages, budgeting and saving for down payments or no-down-payment assistance programs,” Kennedy detailed. “I’ve gained valuable insights into basic financial topics (financial literacy) like budgeting, understanding credit and planning for big purchases like a home. These are important skills necessary to empower individuals to make informed decisions, achieve financial stability and build long-term wealth.”

Contestant No. 4 is McRory, a member of the 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen’s Court and she is returning to the pageant for a second time. Her pageant pursuit aims to help preserve the legacy of the Golden Years’ sister organization, the Nevada Silver Tappers.

“I’m planning to renovate the Nevada Silver Tappers exhibit at the Pahrump Valley Museum, highlighting their costumes and history in Pahrump. As a Silver Tapper, I’ve worn many of these costumes myself,” McRory remarked. “The exhibit will feature favorites like Toy Soldiers, Emerald City and Burlesque. The Silver Tappers have a unique legacy in Pahrump, especially alongside Ms. Senior Golden Years, under BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s direction. In honor of BJ’s 100th birthday, this exhibit aims to educate and delight both local residents and out-of-town visitors.”

Last but certainly not least is Contestant No. 5, Diane Sauter, whose background in law enforcement and investigation inspired her pageant platform.

“I am dedicated to protecting children and seniors,” Sauter explained. “I propose a yearly ‘Smile Safe’ child ID card program through the sheriff’s office to help law enforcement respond quickly if a child goes missing. I also plan to introduce a ‘Groom’ program to educate the community about human trafficking and grooming, the objective of which is to enhance community awareness by educating individuals to recognize and report suspicious activities. Additionally, the senior ‘Well Check’ program enables families to request wellness visits for their loved ones by the sheriff’s department, with families receiving timely updates on the outcomes of these visits.”

While all of these platforms are worthy of support, they are not the only factor in determining who will be the next queen. Professional judges will take into account the performances in a variety of categories and 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Debbie Forrest will officially hand over her title tomorrow night.

Watch for full coverage of the Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Pageant in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com