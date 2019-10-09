79°F
AAA Nevada promotes proper usage of child safety seats

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Although parents will do anything to protect their children, they often unknowingly fasten young ones improperly in car seats.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas and AAA are pushing the importance of car seat inspections, as it takes only a few minutes to ensure that the seat is properly installed.

Though most parents think their car seat is safely installed, research shows that 75 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly, AAA said.

AAA Nevada’s nationally certified child passenger safety technicians offer free car seat inspections and installations year-round.

AAA car seat technician Jennifer Martinez has been inspecting car seats for four years and recalled her first child passenger safety seat course, which ignited her dedication to informing others.

“Every single thing you could think of that a parent could do wrong, I did. I was completely mortified,” Martinez said in a release. “At that point, the light bulb clicked in my head. I need to make sure my child is safe. If I can make my child safe, why not be out there in the community and do the same for others?”

Properly installed child car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, AAA research found.

As part of the recent Child Passenger Safety Week, AAA is highlighting the most commonly made mistakes in car seat installation.

Don’t move children out of booster seats too soon: Seat belts are designed to fit adults, and improper usage can result in head, neck or spine injuries in children. Caregivers should keep children in booster seats until a seat belt fits them properly.

Ensure the car seats are secured properly: If the seat belt or lower anchor connection is too loose, the car seat will not stay put, subjecting a child to greater crash forces. Children’s car seats should not move side to side or front to back more than 1 inch when tested at the belt path.

Properly tighten harness straps: If a harness is too loose, children will not be properly restrained if a crash occurs. Harness straps should lie flat without any twists. The harness should be snug enough that you cannot pinch any extra harness material at a child’s shoulder.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in ...
Nevada updates voter registration numbers
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a decrease of 30,428 active registered voters statewide during the month of September 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - At the official Pahrump office opening for the Pete ...
Pete for America campaign makes home in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.

Thinkstock The call to action on the trade agreement was issued in a letter to all U.S. House m ...
Businesses included in national effort
Staff Report

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a “No Rest Recess” call to action to members of the U.S. House of Representatives this month.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.

Nevada Department of Wildlife A look at the happy project team.
Enhancement for wildlife in rural Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is thanking property owners, Scorpio Gold, and volunteers for working with the department to enhance water for wildlife at Tarantula Spring in Esmeralda County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis is pict ...
Nye County looks to sue Area 51 instigators
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission recently voted to direct county staff to begin the process necessary to potentially pursue legal action against the instigators of the Storm Area 51 phenomenon, which may have been something of a bust in Nye County but still came with an estimated price tag of many thousands of dollars for the advance preparations.