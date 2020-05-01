73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

AG Ford warns of economic impact payment scams

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2020 - 9:24 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning residents to be alert for scammers looking to steal personal or financial information in connection with the government’s economic impact payments under the CARES Act.

Payments have already begun to be distributed to individuals who qualify for the payments, also referred to as stimulus checks.

“Fraudsters see a new opportunity to use old tricks to scam individuals and small businesses out of their hard-earned money,” Ford said. “Be careful before sharing any personal or account information with anyone you do not know.”

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection offered tips for avoiding scams related to the economic impact payments.

The Internal Revenue Service will not contact you by phone, email, text message or social media with information about your individual stimulus payment. The IRS also will not reach out to you to ask for information such as your Social Security number, bank account or government benefits information. No fees are required to get a payment, and paying a fee will not expedite delivery of a check.

The IRS will not instruct you to deposit your stimulus check and then send the money back because they sent you more than what is owed.

The government and various nonprofits have been offering a number of financial resources for small business owners, and Ford said they also should be alert for scams related to these assistance programs.

The Small Business Administration will not initiate contact regarding loans. Business owners should be wary of anyone requiring payment up front or offering a high-interest bridge loan while awaiting an SBA loan. Business owners should ensure that any communications asking for personal identifying information has the correct application number.

Because the SBA limits the fees a broker can charge a borrower to 3% for loans $50,000 or less and 2% for loans $50,000 to $1 million, with an additional one-quarter percent on amounts more than $1 million, the Bureau of Consumer Protection reminds business owners that any attempt to charge more is not appropriate.

If any information appears questionable, it can be confirmed on the SBA website, and any organization or company making a grant offer should be researched carefully before any agreements are reached.

Anyone who has been victimized by a crime related to the COVID-19 pandemic should file a complaint with the attorney general’s office and the National Center for Disaster hotline at 866-720-5721 or by emailing the NCFD at diaster@leo.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Outreach Training Organization operates a variety ...
Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 ...
Two-vehicle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility after sustaining chemical burns in a motorhome over the weekend.

Getty Images A pet pug in North Carolina is first dog to test positive for COVID-19. Dog in pho ...
North Carolina pug tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Report

After several members of a North Carolina family tested positive for the new coronavirus, they found out their pet pug tested positive, too, possibly the first dog in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus, USA Today reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This week, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly recognized the efforts of ...
Sheriff recognizes National Volunteer Week
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing crucial assistance to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as the community at large.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Palazzo is lit blue April 2 in memory of ...
Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Bill Newyear, pictured with a megaphone, i ...
Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian Michael Deutch was shot and ...
Community remembers fallen deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A decade has passed since the shooting death of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Michael Deutch.

Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 Declaration of Emergency Directive 008 established a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Subsequently, Nevada Health Response issued guidance for landlords to specify exactly what that directive meant for them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seeking help from an abusive situation is often difficult ...
Pandemic conditions can fuel domestic violence
By Jill Baker-Tingey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As shelter-in-place restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, reports of violence in the home are increasing in some areas. Contributing factors for this increase, such as job loss, tight finances and constant close proximity to partners and children, might not only amplify family violence but also diminish the family’s ability to engage in constructive communication or coping strategies.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s runway was given a seal co ...
Beatty Airport reopens after renovation
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty airport is open and operating after undergoing significant renovation.